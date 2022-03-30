A woman was airlifted to the Johns Hopkins Burn Center in Baltimore Tuesday after her residence burned just east of Carroll Valley, according to Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services Capt. Chad Fogle.
The woman and a man were rescued from the porch roof of their residence at 255 Topper Road as flames spewed from the first and second floors, Fogle said.
Fogle and firefighters from Emmitsburg raised two ladders to reach the pair and carried the woman down as the man descended under his own power, he said.
The woman was conscious but appeared to be in “serious condition,” while the man was taken by ground ambulance to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Fogle said.
The fire destroyed the wood-frame house, which was “involved from the basement all the way to second floor,” he said.
The fire’s cause had yet to be determined late Tuesday afternoon. A state police fire marshal was expected to investigate at the scene Wednesday, Fogle said.
Firefighters needed about four hours to bring the “challenging” blaze under control and pumped about 46,000 gallons of water, which is “a lot more than we typically use in a house fire,” Fogle said. The water was drawn from a pond across the road from the scene, he said.
The extent of the conflagration indicated it had been in progress for some time before firefighters arrived, Fogle said.
“It was pretty well involved, and the structural integrity was in question,” he said.
The first floor had collapsed, making it unsafe to send in firefighters, Fogle said.
Also, some remodeling appeared to have left “void” spaces that complicated firefighting, he said.
When one of the residents called 911 to say the home was ablaze, the Adams County dispatcher heard a smoke alarm in the background, Fogle said.
About 30 fire vehicles were on the scene along with approximately 40 firefighters, Fogle said. The house was at the end of a long driveway, he said.
The scene was just east of Carroll Valley in Liberty Township. Fogle said he lives a mile or less away and arrived within moments of the 9:50 a.m. dispatch.
Photos on the Fairfield company’s Facebook page also show vehicles damaged by the fire.
Along with Fairfield, responding and dispatched fire companies were from Gettysburg, Littlestown, Barlow, Heidlersburg, Southeastern, United, Arendtsville, Greenmount, Buchanan Valley, and Cashtown in Adams County; Waynesboro, Raven Rock, Mont Alto, and Blue Ridge Summit in Franklin County; and Thurmont, Harney, Taneytown, New Market, Woodsboro, Rocky Ridge, Union Bridge, New Franklin, and Lewiston in Maryland, according to Fogle and the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Also involved were Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, emergency medical personnel from Frederick County, Md., and Liberty Township police, according to Fogle and ACDES.
A WellFlight helicopter landed at the Mid-Atlantic Soaring Center glider facility about two miles north of the fire scene, Fogle said.
Emergency personnel left the scene about 4 p.m., he said.
Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs thanked Jubilee Foods in Emmitsburg for providing sandwiches to emergency personnel.
Authorities barred the Gettysburg Times‘ photographer from the scene.
