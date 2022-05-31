The Fairfield Borough Council did not choose the lowest bidder for a road line-painting contract at its Tuesday meeting.
Citing concerns about one bidder’s past work, the council’s attorney, Matthew Battersby, recommended the contract go instead to the “lowest responsible” bidder.
At issue during Tuesday’s meeting was a project the borough is undertaking in partnership with Hamiltonban Township.
The council awarded the work to Alpha Space Control of Chambersburg, which officials said has completed crosswalk work for the borough before, rather than Midlantic Marking.
The total bid was $30,810. Fairfield’s portion includes crosswalks at $625 and double lined stop bars at $150 for a total project cost of $775.
In other business:
• The council accepted a donation of U.S. flags from Trish Rowe Realty of Fairfield. The flags are to be displayed across the borough to mark Memorial Day.
• Council members took note of a dedication ceremony for the restored Village Hall school bell planned at 7 p.m. June 16. The bell is to be dedicated in honor of Charles A. Landis, the borough’s first school principal and burgess. David Sites, a relative of Landis who funded the restoration, is to attend. The bell has been displayed outside the hall since September. Premier Metalworks restored the bell and fabricated its stand. Rebert’s Masonry provided a footer. The council plans to use the bell for special events and holidays. The Fairfield Area Historical Society will present displays during the event. The society plans to hold regular meetings, which are open to the public, at the Village Hall.
• The council also noted plans by the Hamiltonban Township Community Park to kick of its annual “Music in the Park” series. Cumberland Shakedown, featuring guitarists Bruce Rowland and Jimmy Wilkinson, is to perform acoustic folk-rock 6-8 p.m. Father’s Day, June 19. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and picnic food. Seeds of Nostalgia is to play July 17, followed by Mark England Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.