A nonprofit is being established to ensure the care and maintenance of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, officials said Wednesday.
The Oak Lawn Foundation is in the process of becoming a nonprofit with a board of trustees similar to Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, according to Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel.
Following Cumberland Township’s acquisition of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens from previous owners Ramesh Rao and Gitana Bradauskaite through eminent domain, Adams County officials purchased the 24.672-acre property in December 2021 for $1.
At the time, the county had “the ultimate goal of transferring the cemetery portion of the property to a nonprofit organization for the care and maintenance of the cemetery,” according to a release.
“A foundation is being established by some very capable people in the community to make sure this cemetery is sustained and survives and thrives,” Phiel said. “They hope to bring it back to its former credibility.”
The foundation includes Ron Hankey, president; Adams County Controller John Phillips, vice chair; Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding, treasurer; and other members Cindy Shultz and Cumberland Township Supervisor Steve Toddes, in addition to Phiel serving as a nonvoting member.
“They stepped to the plate because of their desire to make Oak Lawn viable again,” Phiel said.
In 2019, the township and Rao entered into a remedial action agreement requiring grass and weeds to be cut and debris removed.
While lawn care improved, many of the structures and infrastructure continued to deteriorate due to many years of neglect.
On Wednesday, Adams County commissioners approved a purchase agreement with WellSpan Properties Inc., for a portion of unused land at the site.
The sale was through a real estate broker, Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said.
While the county will cover its administrative costs from the proceeds, the rest of the funds from the sale will go to the foundation for operational expenses, Phiel said.
“This should get them started and get them back in business to raise revenue,” Phiel said. “We are trying to ensure their success.”
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
