It’s time for the return of a day of fun-filled activities for folks of all ages at Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville.
Family Fun Day is set for Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 300 E. York St., Biglerville, said Pastor Linda Summers.
“We’d had it several years in a row, but not since COVID,” she said.
The best part of the fun day’s lineup – it’s all free, she said.
“There will be a dunk tank, carnival-type games, a train ride, prizes, popcorn, snow cones,” Summers said.
Lunch is also being offered free to attendees, as well as haircuts, she said.
“Some kids parents really can’t afford haircuts,” said Summers.
Providing free haircuts is another way the church can help the community, she said.
“It’s a way to bring the community together, and have something for the children,” said Summers. “It’s well attended. We expect about 150.”
Face painting, a perennial favorite amongst youngsters, is on the menu, as well as a bounce house, she said.
To make sure everyone has a toe-tapping good time, there will also be music, said Summers.
A freewill offering will be collected, for anyone who wishes to help a charitable cause.
“We always give it to a charity. This year is Child Evangelism of Adams County,” Summers said.
Trinity Christian Fellowship features a large parking area, as well as grassy lawn for the day’s festivities.
Summers is in her ninth year of shepherding Trinity Christian Fellowship, and previously served in York Springs for 18 years.
The church is located on York Street, also known as state Route 234, on the east side of Biglerville.
For folks who are looking for something extra to do on Saturday, before or after Family Fun Day at Trinity Christian Fellowship, the Biglerville Community Yard Sale will be in full swing 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Pa. Farm Show Milkshake truck and a Taco trailer parked on North Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.