GASD meeting
The room erupted in applause and a standing ovation on Tuesday when Gettysburg school board members voted to renew the girls’ tennis head coach’s contract. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

The Gettysburg Area High School girls’ tennis team has its head coach back.

The school board approved a contract with David “Sasha” Yates to serve as the coach of the high school girls’ tennis team at a salary of $2,682, in a 6-2 vote Tuesday. Board members Michelle Smyers and Ryan Morris were in the minority. School board member Timon Linn was absent from the meeting.

