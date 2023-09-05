The Gettysburg Area High School girls’ tennis team has its head coach back.
The school board approved a contract with David “Sasha” Yates to serve as the coach of the high school girls’ tennis team at a salary of $2,682, in a 6-2 vote Tuesday. Board members Michelle Smyers and Ryan Morris were in the minority. School board member Timon Linn was absent from the meeting.
The room erupted in applause with a standing ovation facing Yates, who was in attendance in the middle school auditorium.
“I am obviously extremely delighted with board’s decision to renew my contract as the head tennis coach for the new academic year. I have been very moved by the outpouring of support that I have received following the previous meetings where my contract was not automatically renewed,” Yates said in a statement.
Yates previously said she identifies as a transwoman.
At two prior meetings last month, the board failed to take action to renew Yates’ contract.
School board member Al Moyer initially voted against Yates’ renewal at the Aug. 7 meeting that ended in a deadlock tie. On Tuesday, Moyer voted to retain Yates.
“It wasn’t based on any remarks from this meeting or the last meeting,” Moyer said after the meeting. “It was based upon facts and legal counsel.”
Yates noted she is honored to have served as the head tennis coach for the past four seasons for the girls’ tennis team and the past five seasons for the boys’ team.
“The students have always embraced my philosophy that ‘yes, it’s good to win,’ but above all we aim to have fun and do our best. I am very much looking forward to continuing to support and guide both teams as they represent Gettysburg Area High School in the coming seasons,” Yates said.
GASD Athletic Director Casey Thurston’s resignation was also approved Tuesday under human resource recommendations. The agenda notes Thurston’s resignation is effective Sept. 29.
GASD Board Vice President Mike Dickerson previously indicated the tennis coach’s gender identity had “never once been an issue.”
Since Yates’ contract was renewed by the school board on Tuesday, district officials said she can resume her responsibilities as head coach of the girls’ tennis team with practice on Wednesday and a match on Thursday.
During the meeting Tuesday, 34 community members spoke out about the topic during public comment.
“In addition to my family and friends, I would like to express my sincere thanks to all current and past students, parents and members of the local and wider community, including my church, for their unwavering support, positive comments and encouraging words,” Yates said. “The level of support has been truly amazing and has provided me with the inner strength and commitment that I needed at this difficult time.”
