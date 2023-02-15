Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) board members Monday learned about initial budget variables for 2023-24 with projected rising costs in healthcare and transportation, among other items.
Calling it an “anomaly,” GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen said the district’s healthcare will see a 12 percent premium increase.
Due to being self-insured and since the district’s actual claims cost exceed projections and expenses, Wallen said they must submit $1.3 million to Lincoln Benefit Trust, “above current level costs just to maintain that 12 percent minimum increase.”
If the district relied solely on its claims cost without adding $1.3 million, its rates would be 20 to 22 percent above the current cost, she said. GASD is “minimally required to submit $1.3 million for 2023-2024 just to obtain the rate of a 12 percent increase in premiums,” Wallen said.
“What’s hitting us the hardest next year will be the healthcare,” Wallen said. “I don’t envision that changing over the next two to three years either.”
The district’s transportation cost index is also expected to increase by more than 6 percent, Wallen said.
In addition to fuel, the transportation budget is estimated to increase by $600,000 at minimum, according to Wallen.
Other areas that have rising costs include special education and labor expenses based on established contracts, according to Wallen.
Funding for cyber charter schools came in at $4.2 million at the end of 2022, which is higher than the $3.9 million budgeted for this year, Wallen said.
“This is something we are going to keep our eye on for next year,” she said.
The district must also consider there will be less Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) revenue and costs as they move toward operating independently, according to Wallen.
The Adams County Tech Prep Consortium, formed in 1995, became the Adams County Technical Institute in 2020, with students attending from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts.
One thing Wallen described as a “small reprieve” is that Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) rate went down by 3.6 percent from 35.26 percent.
But the PSERS rate is still anticipated to climb to 38 percent by 2028, she said.
In January, board members adopted a resolution, stating if a tax hike is necessary, they will not go beyond the 4.8 percent index for tax increases next year.
Wallen said the 4.8 percent index is the highest in the district’s history.
“To me, that tells me that inflation has a huge play and will have a huge play in what our budget does next year,” Wallen said.
The district received a state funding boost for the 2022-23 school year with a $687,086 increase in basic education, according to Wallen.
However, Wallen said she does not anticipate receiving that type of increase again with a new governor.
Going forward, administrative budget reviews are planned for the second and third week of this month, Wallen said.
In upcoming months, there will be an information item at the Feb. 21 meeting about the audit that ended June 30, 2022, budget requests will be finalized with administrators in March, and draft budget items will appear in April, she said.
The draft timeline includes a proposed budget being presented at the May 1 school board meeting with a public hearing at the May 15 meeting before final adoption at the June 5 meeting, according to Wallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.