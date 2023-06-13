Charges, described by a defense attorney as an “overreach and abuse of authority,” filed against a Latimore Township business owner by a Pennsylvania game warden have been dropped.

Defense attorney Heather Entwistle Roberts of Entwistle & Roberts blasted Darren David, game warden, who filed charges May 1 against Lehman’s Feed & Home Center owner Allen Hartzell, claiming a failure to cooperate with an investigation into one of his employees.

