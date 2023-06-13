Charges, described by a defense attorney as an “overreach and abuse of authority,” filed against a Latimore Township business owner by a Pennsylvania game warden have been dropped.
Defense attorney Heather Entwistle Roberts of Entwistle & Roberts blasted Darren David, game warden, who filed charges May 1 against Lehman’s Feed & Home Center owner Allen Hartzell, claiming a failure to cooperate with an investigation into one of his employees.
“What is most concerning is what we characterize as the overreach and abuse of authority this game warden exhibited in bringing the charges in the first place,” Roberts said. “My client and his business were plastered on the front page of the paper when the charges were initially filed. He could have suffered great loss personally and professionally as result of the frivolous charges.”
Hartzell was originally charged with two counts of false reports, and one count each of obstruction, receiving stolen property, resisting an officer and hunting when his privileges were revoked, according to a magisterial docket.
The Adams County District Attorney’s office withdrew the charges on May 26, officials said.
“All charges filed against Mr. Hartzell based upon the allegations set forth in the affidavit of probable cause have been officially dismissed, and the Adams County District Attorney’s office has no intention of refiling any charges against him based upon these alleged facts,” according to Robert Bain, first assistant district attorney.
In a review of the case, Bain said the district attorney’s office “determined that a dismissal of the charges filed against Mr. Hartzell was appropriate.”
Roberts said Hartzell is “relieved” since the district attorney withdrew charges, preempting attendance at a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday.
“My client is 100% innocent, and we were prepared to take this through trial if necessary. However, we were confident that it likely wouldn’t make it past the preliminary hearing stage,” Roberts said.
Roberts pointed to how her client spent “money unnecessarily on attorney fees and now will have to incur additional expenses to have the charges and his fingerprints expunged.”
While Hartzell “has a strong support system and business clientele,” Roberts everyone is not “so lucky.”
“It is extremely difficult for the community to build trust in law enforcement (including the game commission) when this type of stuff happens,” Roberts said. “Thankfully, the district attorney corrected things before it went any further.”
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has investigated Hartzell’s employee Sean Waltermyer “for illegally hunting while his hunting privileges have been revoked” due to a 2014 conviction, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by David.
“I did nothing other than run my business,” Hartzell said Tuesday. “If they were hunting, it was something I don’t know.”
Waltermyer is still employed at Lehman’s Feed & Home Center after being there for close to five years, Hartzell said.
Hartzell said he is “most definitely” happy that the charges against him were dropped.
“I spent two and a half hours getting fingerprints that I didn’t need to get,” he said. “It is tough enough to run a business. Honesty is what we try to build our business on.”
Lehman’s Feed & Home Center, located at 241 Old U.S. Route 15, York Springs, has been in business for 26 years, he said.
“Our reputation is everything. Without our reputation, we don’t have anything,” Hartzell said. “That’s what was crushing about it. We work hard to keep a decent reputation that people want to come here.”
Roberts said Hartzell plans to continue his focus on family and his business.
“He plans to weigh and pursue his options when the time is right,” Roberts said.
Attempts to reach the Pennsylvania Game Commission for comment were unsuccessful.
