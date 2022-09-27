Samson Yohe

Yohe

A Gettysburg man was sentenced to 60 months in prison after he threw a “Molotov cocktail” at the Adams County Courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Samson Yohe, 30, was convicted of making a malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive, according to a court release.

 

