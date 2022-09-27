A Gettysburg man was sentenced to 60 months in prison after he threw a “Molotov cocktail” at the Adams County Courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Samson Yohe, 30, was convicted of making a malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive, according to a court release.
U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson also sentenced Yohe to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $280 in restitution, according to the release issued Friday.
“On the evening of December 22, 2019, Yohe threw an incendiary device consisting of an antique bottle filled with an unidentified liquid, several matches, and a white cotton sock at a window of the Adams County Courthouse. The device did not ignite, but did damage the window causing $280 in damage,” according to the release.
“The conviction was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Gettysburg Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daryl F. Bloom and Scott R. Ford prosecuted the case,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.