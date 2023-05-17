Familiar faces and political newcomers in uncontested county races will advance to the fall general election.
Incumbents Randy Phiel and Jim Martin, both Republicans, sought four-year terms as Adams County commissioners. Phiel earned 6,931 Republican votes, while Martin received 6,444 Republican votes.
On the Democratic ballot for commissioner, incumbent Marty Qually obtained 4,179 votes, while Robert Albert Smith earned 2,509 votes.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett, a Republican who ran unopposed, garnered 7,870 votes for another four-year term.
Magisterial District Judges Tony J. Little and Mark Beauchat were up for re-election for six-year terms. Little received 2,444 Republican votes and 928 Democratic votes, while Beauchat had 2,579 Republican votes and 1,170 Democratic votes.
Little’s district includes Abbottstown, East Berlin, New Oxford, York Springs boroughs and Berwick, Hamilton, Huntington, Latimore, Oxford, Reading, and Tyrone townships.
Beauchat’s office serves Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville, Carroll Valley, and Fairfield boroughs, and Butler, Cumberland, Franklin, Freedom, Hamiltonban, Highland, Liberty, and Menallen townships.
Other incumbents in uncontested races include Karen Heflin for Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds with 7,844 votes, and Beverly Boyd for prothonotary with 7,906 votes. Both positions are four-year terms.
Two Republican newcomers will appear on the November ballot including Francis Dutrow for coroner with 8,023 Republican votes, and Tammy Myers for controller with 7,823 Republican votes. Each position is a four-year term.
