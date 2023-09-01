The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra (GCO) will bid farewell to Norman and Carolyn Nunamaker on Sept. 10, as they hand off the baton following 25 years of making it a signature part of the art scene in Gettysburg.
The couple, who have provided the creative and organizational muscle behind a musical mainstay of Music Gettysburg, plan to retire from their responsibilities for an orchestral organization they built from scratch. They feel the time is right, in part because they have successors ready to take on the GCO, violinist and frequent guest conductor Ryan Kozak and his wife Kate Gui.
Now in its 25th year, the GCO offered more than 50 programs to consistently enthusiastic Gettysburg area audiences. The GCO has performed such stunning and varied performances as Carmina Barana, Bach’s Magnificat, Dvorak, Rachmaninov, and great works of piano, cello and voice from every corner of the musical world.
The GCO has performed timely and poignant music along the way. Music Gettysburg Chair Mark Oldenburg remembers “when the September 2001 performance was taking place days after the terrorist attacks, Norm was able to rehearse and perform Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” to begin the concert as an added tribute.” Another was the Brahms Requiem which, because of its March 2007 timing, just weeks after the death of the Rev. Dr. Herman Stuempfle, the much beloved, retired president of the Lutheran seminary and one of Music Gettysburg’s creators, became a memorial to him. Also in 2001, the GCO brought NBC newscaster Roger Mudd to narrate a performance of Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” based a large part on the Gettysburg Address.
Many well remembered concerts featured the orchestra and the Schola Cantorum of Gettysburg, including the Magnificat by J.S. Bach and Missa Mysteriorum (Mass of Mysteries) by Pennsylvania composer Nancy Galbraith. But it is the breath-taking variety that keeps filling the seminary chapel.
“Norman has always mixed beloved favorites with lesser-known pieces,” Oldenburg said.
The GCO offered original premiere performances by local musician John (Buzz) Jones, and another by Joseph Gregorio. For the 10th anniversary of the GCO a New York based composer and conductor, Victoria Bond wrote “Seduction and Sanctification.
While Norm’s role always places him out front as conductor, Carolyn’s management contribution was equally important in the development, care and literal feeding of the GCO.
“Carolyn has been a less visible, but no less important and delightful, part of the orchestra. Her logistical skills complement Norman’s imaginative ones, and she’s served as an extraordinary librarian, financial manager, and organizer. And, not least, has been the cook for the orchestra, providing lunches during rehearsals and receptions at their home after performances,” said Oldenburg.
The all-professional orchestra began as a string ensemble of fewer than 30 musicians, and now limits its orchestral size to roughly 50 instrumentalists due to the size of the seminary chapel stage. Early on Nunamakers added winds to open up more of the classic orchestral repertoire. The two turned to the college and local school system, and regional networks to find highly skilled musicians such as Duane and Karen Botterbush, Lauri Zeshonsky, Dale Elkiss, Diana Flessner, Megan Weikel, Krista Kriel, Ed Stanley, Mike Matsinko, Jocelyn Swigger, Steven Schwartzkoff and many others.
Norman and Carolyn speak often of their first principle in this project.
“We remained totally committed to use local musicians and to feature as many of the up and coming stars who got their start in local school systems, and others who were winners of international music competitions,” said Norman.
The Sept. 10 concert will be the 50th program performed by the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra and of those 50 concerts 39 of them had soloists from or with connections to Gettysburg, according to Nunamaker.
“In that list of soloists are members of the Philadelphia and Atlanta Symphonies (Chris Rex), the New York Philharmonic (Charles Rex), the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra (Mary Hammann), the New York City Opera (Eric Fennell and Peter Couchman) and the Pasadena Symphony (Phoebe Ray). The GCO has also relied on ‘local’ professionals such as Wayne Hill, Pamela Cooper-White, Melinda Elnaggar, and a list of Sunderman Conservatory faculty as well,” he said.
Gettysburg native Mary Hammond’s perspective is emblematic of the GCO’s local roots. Hammond remembers Norman as “my first and most formative viola teacher. Carolyn taught me Math in public school. She also was one hell of a teacher.”
“Saturday morning lessons with Norm. I would arrive as he was having his first cup of coffee, having just peeled himself out of bed. He set me up so well physically on my instrument, that no subsequent teacher had to redo my playing position. I have survived more than 30 years in the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra (arguably one of the most taxing jobs in the world as a string player) without any physical pains or problems. Norman also provided me with opportunities to play in his orchestras when I was young and to solo with his orchestra as an adult. With those opportunities, he allowed me to stay connected to the Gettysburg community,” Hammond said.
Norman found local professional baritone Wayne Hill in the Harrisburg Civic Opera performance of Rigoletto, starting a long collaboration between the two. Hill provided solo performances in Carmina Burana, the Brahms Requiem, among other concerts.
“Norm never shied away from hard pieces and his ambitions kept it interesting and lively. He is well liked by players, and good at attracting and retaining good local talent. That’s what made it possible to provide the highest quality music in one of the best acoustic spaces anywhere,” said Hill.
Norm and Carolyn retired in 1996 from teaching at the college and public schools, respectively, and embarked on a sailing quest that sent them exploring the coastal waters of the southeastern United States.
“We sailed from the Carolinas to Palm Beach Florida and had a great time, and then we came home and looked around and wondered what might be next,” Norm said.
The Nunamakers were thinking of a chamber ensemble at first.
“We talked to Jerry Christianson and Mark Oldenburg and a lot of local musicians to see what might be possible,” he said.
Those conversations were successful, and the first concert launched May 31, 1998.
Norm and Carolyn built the organization with many partnerships such as the Adams County and state arts organizations, the Friday Morning Music Club of Washington, D.C., Gettysburg College and the Music Gettysburg concert series. Norm’s contacts with several regional orchestras and his teaching contacts gave him a wide network of musicians.
All the GCO performances have been free to the public, but not inexpensive. Several years ago, the GCO initiated a fund drive to create an endowment to ensure the continuing sustainability of the orchestra. Over a multi-year period, the project went well beyond its $100,000 goal, joined the annual “Giving Spree” and is now able to generate some basic revenue to supplement the annual donations, grants and offerings gathered at concerts. Carolyn says concerts vary in cost, but average around $17,000 for each event.
Oldenburg, chair of Music Gettysburg, said of the regular performers for the musical series, “the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra is the dream collaborator. Since the Nunamakers started the group, they have been highlights of our schedule – great performances and wonderful audiences.”
Adding to the charm of the GCO has been the stunningly good acoustics of the seminary chapel. But in the early years, the chapel was not air conditioned and its well-attended audiences could build up a lot of heat in the room. Concert-goers remember one early May performance, before the seminary chapel was air-conditioned, for its effect on the conductor.
“Norman came out to direct each piece with one fewer item of clothing than the previous one, discarding jacket, tie, and vest as the concert went on,” said Oldenburg.
Their last concert with the GCO will take place Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. in the seminary chapel, and will feature music by Antonin Dvorak and returning solo cellist, and Gettysburg native, Colin Stokes. As all Music Gettysburg concerts, it will be free and open to the public.
“It is a rarity to offer such a fine quality of music in a free concert series” said Gerald Christianson, an original founder of Music Gettysburg. “So when Norman and Carolyn invited us to lunch and asked if we could host an ensemble in the Seminary Chapel and help support it, we were over the moon. In recent years I’ve begun to call it the Gettysburg Philharmonic. It’s now the size, and plays the repertory, of a large urban orchestra. At every concert, I feel disbelief and gratitude in equal measure.”
Speaking for many steadfast supporters of the GCO, Oldenburg summed it up: “we are endlessly grateful for the Nunamakers. They have been and no doubt will continue to be pillars of the remarkable musical community of Adams County.”
