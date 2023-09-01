The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra (GCO) will bid farewell to Norman and Carolyn Nunamaker on Sept. 10, as they hand off the baton following 25 years of making it a signature part of the art scene in Gettysburg.

The couple, who have provided the creative and organizational muscle behind a musical mainstay of Music Gettysburg, plan to retire from their responsibilities for an orchestral organization they built from scratch. They feel the time is right, in part because they have successors ready to take on the GCO, violinist and frequent guest conductor Ryan Kozak and his wife Kate Gui.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.