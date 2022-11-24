Shed destroyed

Smoke rises Wednesday from a shed that burned on Wenksville Road. (Photo Courtesy Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

An approximately 25-by-25-foot shed was a “total loss” Wednesday after a blaze in the 100 block of Wenksville Road, Arendtsville Deputy Fire Chief Brandon Gilbert said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched about 8:55 a.m. and on arrival found the metal structure “fully involved with fire,” Gilbert said.

 

