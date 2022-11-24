An approximately 25-by-25-foot shed was a “total loss” Wednesday after a blaze in the 100 block of Wenksville Road, Arendtsville Deputy Fire Chief Brandon Gilbert said.
Emergency personnel were dispatched about 8:55 a.m. and on arrival found the metal structure “fully involved with fire,” Gilbert said.
No injuries occurred as a result of the fire, which appeared to be electrical in origin, he said.
Tools and mowers in the shed were destroyed, Gilbert said.
Firefighters brough the blaze under control within approximately 20 minutes, he said.
The fire spread into “a little bit of brush, but it was extinguished quickly,” Gilbert said.
A neighbor discovered the fire and called 911, he said.
Approximately 35 firefighters were on the scene just north of Shippensburg Road in Menallen Township, Gilbert said.
“Units operated on the scene for a little over 2 hours,” according to a post on the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Agencies at the scene included the Arendtsville, Cashtown, Biglerville, Bendersville, Buchanan Valley, York Springs, Gettysburg, and Heidlersburg fire companies and Life Team emergency medical personnel from Adams County, plus the Vigilant, Cumberland Valley, West End, and South Newton fire companies and Shippensburg emergency medical personnel from Cumberland County, according to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Department’s Facebook page.
