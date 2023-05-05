Water and sewer usage rates are rising for the first time in five years for Fairfield Municipal Authority customers.

The municipal authority board recently adopted a resolution to raise rates by 10%, Fairfield Borough Council President Patricia Smith said at the recent council meeting. Smith is the secretary/treasurer of the municipal authority.

Mary Grace Keller may be contacted at mgkwriter@gmail.com.

