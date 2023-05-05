Water and sewer usage rates are rising for the first time in five years for Fairfield Municipal Authority customers.
The municipal authority board recently adopted a resolution to raise rates by 10%, Fairfield Borough Council President Patricia Smith said at the recent council meeting. Smith is the secretary/treasurer of the municipal authority.
The additional dollar amount will be different for each customer, according to Smith, as bills are based on metered usage.
She cited increasing costs and Department of Environmental Protection regulations as the reasons behind the rate increase. Smith later said cost saving measures had been attempted, but there was nothing left to cut.
However, Smith does anticipate customers should get a break by late summer on another fee, the sewer surcharge. This fee has been used to make loan payments on the wastewater treatment plant and to build a reserve fund that the municipal authority is required to have for its federal loan on the treatment plant, said Smith.
The municipal authority has been working toward this for about 10 years and is on target to meet its funding requirement, Smith said.
When that reserve fund has been built up to the federally required amount, Smith said the municipal authority should be able to drop the sewer surcharge fee by $5 to $10.
In other business, feral cats in the area of Centennial Street are raising concerns among neighbors.
Councilman Pat Pileggi has noticed felines using his property as a litter box, and said a neighbor reached out to him after one cat reportedly “attacked” him. The man managed to catch the cat and take it to the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to Pileggi.
“He’s got a point now because it’s getting out of hand,” Pileggi said.
The council agreed it would be prudent to contact a local trap, neuter, return (TNR) group to at least make sure the cats do not produce kittens. Pileggi suggested discouraging residents from feeding the cats.
It was also mentioned a piece of history was unearthed recently during sidewalk repairs in front of Village Hall, facing Main Street. Bricks from the original sidewalk, believed to be from 1905, were found during construction recently. Though some bricks were broken, Smith said the contractor plans to place a few whole bricks in the new concrete outside the front door.
The council voted to spend $2,000 to replace another section of the sidewalk by Village Hall along Main Street.
A light pole in the community mailbox area damaged by a vehicle will be replaced. Insurance will cover the expense. The council chose to replace the light pole with the same type of fixture that previously stood there.
The historical society will host a Civil War program Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Author Brad Gottfried will discuss Fairfield and the war.
Sewer line repairs are complete on North Balder Street, but the gravel will remain on a half block for several months as the area settles from deep digging, Smith said.
New members will be needed for the planning commission and zoning hearing board as several are expected to step away from service soon, Smith said. Those interested in serving should contact the borough.
The municipal primary election will be May 16. Patricia Smith and Sally Thomas are Democrats running for re-election to the borough council. Phyllis Gilbert is also running to retain her seat on the Republican ticket. At Tuesday’s meeting, Pileggi said he plans to run as a write-in.
Mary Grace Keller may be contacted at mgkwriter@gmail.com.
