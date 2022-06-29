An Abbottstown man is accused of smashing out the windows of a woman’s car while she was inside.
Justin Beamer, 30, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Beamer was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and driving under the influence, and a summary count of harassment, according to the docket.
Beamer allegedly assaulted a woman Saturday “by throwing a TV at her, then grabbing her by the neck and slamming her onto the ground,” according to Pennsylvania State Police.
When the woman “got in a vehicle to get away,” Beamer allegedly “slashed three tires with a knife and took a piece of wood and smashed out every window in the vehicle” while she was inside, according to the release.
Beamer allegedly “fled the scene but was later located and arrested,” according to the release.
The incident began as an “argument” during which the accused allegedly grabbed the woman’s neck “and squeezed while yelling in her face” and “stated he would ‘end her,’” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Damian Moran.
After being dispatched at 9:41 p.m. to a High Street address, Moran claimed he “observed signs of recent physical injury,” including “small scrapes on her hands and red scratches on her neck,” according to the affidavit.
As the car windows were allegedly being smashed, the woman was “sprayed with glass and she was in fear for her life,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed vehicle damage totaled “well over $1,000,” and Moran “observed extensive damage,” according to the affidavit.
Moran “canvassed the area” for the pickup truck the woman said Beamer was driving, according to the affidavit. Moran was unsuccessful until the woman called and said Beamer had just driven by, headed west on York Street, according to the affidavit.
“I located the truck, which had backed into a tree covered parking spot” behind a business in Abbottstown, allegedly “in an attempt to evade detection,” Moran wrote in the affidavit.
Moran arrested Beamer on suspicion of driving under the influence and took him to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital to have blood drawn for testing, and then to the prison, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.