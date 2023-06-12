The Upper Adams School Board is on track to approve a budget without a tax increase for the coming fiscal year.
During a committee meeting Tuesday, members informally directed district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs to prepare a zero-hike draft in preparation for a final vote June 20.
Actual revenues, including income from a “phenomenal” rise in interest rates, are running well ahead of assumptions in this year’s budget, Hobbs said.
As a result, she forecasts revenues will have exceeded expenditures by $793,153 when the current fiscal year ends June 30. A shortfall was previously predicted.
Meanwhile, the expected cost of a package of proposed new expenditures during 2023-2024 has fallen from an initial estimate of $442,170 to $284,120, largely due to negotiations with online service, insurance, and security companies, which agreed to switch from lump-sum payments on multi-year contracts to annualized payments.
The package also includes an additional special education professional, math teacher, and full-time substitute to offset a perpetual shortage, as well as $20,000 for the first new marching band uniforms in many years.
Board member Tom Wilson previously expressed concern about a zero tax increase’s effects on future years, given federal pandemic money will soon end, but said he is now supportive of avoiding a property tax hike for 2023-2024.
Similarly, board member Chris Fee said the board should avoid an increase whenever it can.
In other business, board members expressed gratitude for a donation by the Peyton Walker Foundation of $2,050 toward an additional automatic external defibrillator emergency heart assist device for Biglerville High School and of volleyballs for Upper Adams Intermediate School by Wesley and Maggie Hoover.
Also, district Director of Technology Joshua Cantrell introduced students whose hiring as technology and media interns the board approved last month at $10 per hour, not to exceed $5,000. They are Alyssa Vaughn, Austin Woltz and Alexandrya Kiel. The board approved the internship program in March.
The board also reviewed several proposals to be voted on June 20.
Included were student overnight trips in July to Kutztown University for a field hockey camp and to Penn State University for a girls’ soccer team camp, both to be funded from the student activities account.
The proposals also included choosing “A Christmas Carol” to be the fall play at the high school; raising stipends for extra-curricular positions by 2.75 percent, after no increase the last two years; and awarding a $198,375 roofing contract for the high school to Heidler Roofing, compared to the estimate of $245,000.
The June 20 meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the board room at the high school, preceded by an agenda review session at 6:30 p.m., which is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.