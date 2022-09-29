Spotted lanternflies have been spotted throughout Adams County.
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect discovered in Berks County in 2014, “feeds on the plant sap of many different plants including grapevines, maples, black walnut, and other important plants,” according to the Penn State Extension’s website.
From the backdoor of the Adams County courthouse in Gettysburg Borough to a county commissioner’s porch and window in Cumberland Township, spotted lanternflies have made their way to different areas of the county, officials said.
“I killed two spotted lanternflies at the backdoor of the courthouse,” Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said last week.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said he has killed the spotted nightmares on his front porch in Cumberland Township.
Spotted lanternflies have been reported in nearly every part of the county, except in Fairfield and Carroll Valley, according to Mary Ann Ryan, consumer horticulture program coordinator at Adams County -Penn State Extension.
Ryan received about 20 to 30 questions about the spotted lanternfly and had a handful of people share they saw them last year.
“This year, we’ve doubled or quadrupled with inquiries about it,” Ryan said, noting she’s received sightings of the insects in Littlestown, Biglerville, Gardners, East Berlin, and Gettysburg.
It is no longer “imperative to report it or call” about sightings since Adams County was added to the quarantine list in the spring, Ryan said.
In March, Adams County was among 11 counties in Pennsylvania added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone ahead of the 2022 spring hatch, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
In addition to Adams County, the other counties added were Armstrong, Bedford, Centre, Fulton, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Snyder, Union, and Washington, bringing the total quarantine zone for the spotted lanternfly to 45 counties, according to the Department of Agriculture.
“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said in March. “It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs. Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses. Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”
They ecologic menaces seem to be more prevalent this time of year because they are now adults and flying around, said Ryan.
“They run into people,” Ryan said. “They are more noticeable now as adults.”
If the pests are spotted, Ryan said people should smash them to kill them.
Their egg masses, which appear from September through May, can be on trees, decks, cars parked for a while, lawn furniture, firewood, and anything outdoors, according to Ryan.
Residents are encouraged to scrape the egg masses off and smash them or scrape them into a bag or container filled with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer to kill them, Ryan said.
Ryan said she thinks they came to Adams County through transportation and traveling from other counties.
“They hitchhike and before you know it, they are here,” Ryan said.
While spotted lanternflies have been seen throughout the county, the number of sightings has remained low for area farmers like Hollabaugh Bros. Inc.
Brad Hollabaugh, president of Hollabaugh Bros. Inc., said they saw one spotted lanternfly near the market’s parking lot after their annual peach festival in August.
“We are pretty confident someone drove it here,” Hollabaugh said, noting the overall number of sightings “have been low.”
Last year, Hollabaugh said two were spotted in the orchard on a tree, which they believe came on a return bin.
“It is a concern,” Hollabaugh said of the spotted lanternflies. “We are watchful for this.”
In 2021, residents from Abbottstown and the Upper Adams region near Cumberland County brought in samples for identification, according to Ryan.
“We knew it was coming,” Ryan said.
Residents can call the Adams County — Penn State Extension office at 717-334-6271 for positive identification of spotted lanternflies or for more information, or email AdamsExt@psu.edu.
