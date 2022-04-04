Fairfield Area Historical Society (FAHS) welcomed a one-of-a-kind tribute to Patsy Cline with the showcase “Forever Young” Saturday.
Professional entertainer and Patsy Cline impersonator Kip Young, of Thurmont, Maryland, channeled Cline’s intoxicating enthusiasm and energy into a heartwarming performance.
Music enthusiasts flocked to Fairfield Village Hall for the homage to one of country music’s most esteemed entertainers. The audience was enraptured by Young’s voice, which filled the hall, reaching out to the community beyond on the warm spring day.
More than a singer, Young’s performance recreated Cline, including engaging with the audience, and sweeping through the crowd, leaving more than one gentleman blushing in her wake.
Between ballads of Cline’s most famous songs, Young intermingled stories about Cline’s tragically short, but eventful life, including growing in Virginia, living in Nashville, and a bout of rheumatic fever at the age of 13 that left Cline with her distinct voice.
Young opened in a stunning red western ensemble to capture the craftsmanship of Cline’s outfits handmade by her mother.
Young effortlessly transitioned from a dazzling silver cocktail dress to finalizing in a glamorous pink ball gown with white shawl and long opera gloves, highlighting the growth of Cline’s career through the costume changes.
All of Young’s costumes are as true to Cline’s performance collection as possible.
“Including the wig,” she said.
Cline’s music career included a variety of styles, such as rockabilly and torch ballads, but her true love was country music, Young said.
Cline wasn’t a fan of much of her own recorded work and was afraid pop music would make her “too fancy,” according to Young.
Cline’s music reached even higher acclaim after her untimely death in a plane crash in 1963 at the age of 30.
“I’ll just keep singing as long as I can because we just lost her way too soon,” Young said.
Young has traveled the honky-tonk scene since she was 18, and now with her husband, Dale, for additional vocals and technical support, she channels her talents into Cline tributes and gospel music performances.
“We are so blessed to do what we love and share it with everyone,” she said.
As Young closed out the showcase with “Always,” she reminded everyone that Cline’s passion for entertaining continues through Young’s soulful voice and performances to rejuvenate a fresh admiration of music.
A tribute to one of country music’s greatest icons, “Forever Young” is an awe-inspiring performance ensuring the life of one of country music’s greatest icons lives on.
“Patsy is a part of music history and our lives always,” Young said.
More information about Young, including future shows, can be found at the Forever Young Music Ministry Facebook page, emailing foreveryoung1829@yahoo.com, or calling 520-400-5998.
