German students visit Fairfield
Buy Now

Ute Cline, far left, German teacher at Fairfield High School, talks with students from Germany and their advisors who visited Fairfield recently. They were discussing the typical American foods the students were trying. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Fairfield Area High School German class students, under the tutelage of teacher Ute Cline, recently hosted a group of 16 exchange students from Bavaria, Germany.

The students from Germany are actually attending Chambersburg Area High School (CAHS), participating in an international program coordinated by Paul Unruh, CAHS German teacher.

Readers may contact Dianna Moy at dianna.moy@comcast.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.