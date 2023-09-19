Fairfield Area High School German class students, under the tutelage of teacher Ute Cline, recently hosted a group of 16 exchange students from Bavaria, Germany.
The students from Germany are actually attending Chambersburg Area High School (CAHS), participating in an international program coordinated by Paul Unruh, CAHS German teacher.
“The Chambersburg Area High School German exchange students from the state of Bavaria visit Chambersburg every other year. Mr. Unruh, the German teacher at the Chambersburg High School, always arranges a short visit at Fairfield each time they visit,” said Cline, who is a native of Germany.
The exchange program began in 2016, was briefly interrupted by COVID, but has now resumed.
“Every other year there is a trip with Fairfield students to Germany. In 2024, the trip will also include Spain. While in Germany, Fairfield students will attend the German school and stay in German families. In the off years, we have German students come to America,” said Grace Lilliech, an 11th grade student in Cline’s class.
Fairfield also partnered with the Integrierte Gesamtschule (IGS) in the town of Morbach, which is located in the state of Rheinland-Pfalz and is near Trier, the oldest town in Germany, said Cline.
“I am a German native and graduated from that high school. It was just natural to start the partnership with Fairfield,” Cline said.
Although the German students visit to Fairfield was brief, it allowed both groups of students, the ones from Fairfield and the ones from Germany, to continue the cultural immersion and test their foreign language skills, she said.
“The visit in Fairfield gave the German students the opportunity to compare the large Chambersburg High School to our smaller high school here in Fairfield,” said Lilliech.
It also took some courage for all the students to practice their newly-learned language skills, she said.
“But all were excited to talk to other students their age about cultural differences and getting to know each other better. These discussions ranged from food, transport, and school life,” Lilliech said.
Since food seems to cross all boundaries amongst teenagers, the German youth were treated a variety of traditional American snacks during their visit to Fairfield.
“Frau (Mrs.) Cline brought typical American snacks for the German students to try. She brought popcorn, muffins, chips, and other snacks,” said Lilliech.
The German students stopped at Ski Liberty on their trek back to Chambersburg, said Cline.
“This was also an interesting stop for the German Bavarian students, since they were able to compare the Pennsylvania skiing hills to their alpine skiing hills in Bavaria,” said Cline.
Further, they explored the apple orchards in Adams County and enjoyed a lunch at the Caledonia Park on their way back to Chambersburg, Cline said.
Cline has taught in Fairfield for the past eight years.
“I started my path in education in the year of 2000 at the Chambersburg Area School District. I am a German native and now have both German and U.S. citizenships. This year a total of 41 high school students and a total of 150 middle school students will learn the German language,” Cline said.
Lilliech said Cline doesn’t just teach her students lessons from textbooks, but immerses them in all things German.
“The students get a wide range of speaking practice, cultural immersion, and real life experiences to learn the language. We listen to German music, watch German news, and eat German food and candy. Soon we will celebrate our Oktoberfest in class. Then we will cook or bake a German dish, bring it to school and share it with our peers. We will dance and sing while we learn more about the history of the Oktoberfest,” Lilliech said.
