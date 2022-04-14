Reflecting a key democratic principle that the governed should have a major say in things that affect them, Bermudian Springs’ school leaders placed some key decisions about a new playground in the hands of elementary students.
Four third graders appeared at Tuesday’s school board meeting to share their recommendations for playground design and equipment.
The four girls, Luci, Quillyn, Marisa and Adaley, appeared in a video shown to the board, and then fielded questions from administrators and board members.
The four are members of a 12-student group called SOAR Ambassadors. SOAR reflects key values upheld at Bermudian: staying safe; owning one’s actions; always responsible; and respect for everyone.
“They’re like an elementary student council,” said Assistant Elementary Principal Ethan Sentz, who came up with the idea to give students major input in replacing a decrepit playground referred to as “Big Red.”
Sentz introduced elementary teacher David Morning to the board and visitors, noting Morning guided the SOAR group in its deliberations.
Morning and the girls explained to the board how they developed a “vision board,” which captured their collective ideas for the playground. Then they reviewed catalogues to make selections of equipment and choose colors.
The SOAR Ambassadors were given budget parameters of about $50,000 for the project. Asked by a board member what they found most challenging, one of the girls replied, “Being able to afford all we wanted.”
Sentz and Morning told the board the Ambassadors also struggled to understand the desires of their peers, recognizing that the playground will be used by hundreds of students in future years.
When asked if a new name has been chosen to replace “Big Red,” the girls said they haven’t yet given attention to that matter.
To a board member’s question about what most excited them, the girls blurted out, “The monkey bars,” which had been missing from an earlier design.
Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss expressed appreciation to the students, their parents, and the elementary school staff for their “involvement in a real-world problem.”
“Ladies, thank you very much,” he said to the four presenters. “It was awesome.”
The new playground will be installed this summer, ready to welcome young Eagles as they return to school in the fall, said Sentz.
Other business
In a meeting marked by routine items, the board reviewed and approved all district financial statements and senior administrators’ reports, hired administrative staff, and accepted resignations for retirement or other reasons.
The board approved the Eagle Singers performing a May Day Concert at the historic Rock Chapel in York Springs on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Directors set Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m. for graduation on Alumni Field in the high school stadium. Saturday, May 28, is the back-up date in case of inclement weather.
During public comments, Jennifer Zerfing paid tribute to “the amazing teachers” in the district. She shared her observations from serving as a classroom volunteer.
The parent-volunteer named three teachers whose work she had observed first-hand, sharing specific traits she identified in each.
Zerfing said she was motivated by another parent, Amy Leatherman, who initiated the practice of offering positive feedback on teachers’ dedication.
The pair are committed to appearing at each board meeting and workshop, singling out three teachers at a time for recognition.
After beginning the practice, Zerfing and Leatherman said, they have received emails and other communications from many parents who applaud their efforts.
“Our teachers don’t always feel appreciated,” Leatherman said, explaining her reason for offering affirmation.
After the meeting, a district teacher, Dana Nelson, said the gesture means a great deal to teachers, who are often the target of criticism.
The next regular meeting of the school board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
