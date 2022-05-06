When thinking of heroes, it is natural for firefighters running into a burning building to come to mind, said Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually.
Corrections officers, too, are heroes for going into a prison cell to potentially save someone’s life, according to Qually.
“When staff are faced with a worst-case scenario at the facility, they respond to that incident without hesitation, placing themselves in harm's way to protect the health and safety of inmates and coworkers,” Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) Warden Katy Hileman said.
Adams County Commissioners approved a proclamation during their meeting Wednesday recognizing this week, May 1-7, as National Corrections Employee Week.
“Correctional officers and employees are tasked with wearing a multitude of hats while performing their daily duties,” Hileman said. “Central to the job duties of a correctional officer are the responsibility to provide care, custody, and control of inmates. From teacher and mentor to role model and rule enforcer, the staff at the ACACC strive to fulfill their responsibilities in a challenging environment.”
Hileman shared annual county jail data from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections relating to extraordinary occurrences.
The Department of Corrections had a total of 10,073 extraordinary occurrence reports submitted from across the state in 2021, said Hileman.
There were 72 extraordinary occurrences from the ACACC, Hileman said.
“The stress, uncertainty, and continuation of a global pandemic has caused an increase in many of the tracked incident areas that corrections professionals focus on. There has been an increase in mental health issues, including suicide attempts,” Hileman said.
Throughout the state, there were a total of 331 in-custody suicide attempts “with two of those occurring in Adams County,” Hileman said.
Hileman noted that is an annual increase across the state of approximately 31.87% since 2020 “when there were 251 suicide attempts reported.”
“We are fortunate that a combination of dedicated correctional staff, constant training, and strong suicide intervention and prevention policy has prevented death by suicide in the Adam County facility,” Hileman said, noting there were 17 in-custody deaths across the state where suicide was the manner of death.
Out of a total of 58 in-custody deaths reported to the Department of Corrections in 2021, Hileman said there were zero in Adams County.
While Hileman is a proponent of data, she said the data “doesn’t tell the whole story.”
“Data does not capture the correctional officer who got a bad feeling in their gut and went back to double check on an inmate on suicide watch,” Hileman added. “The data doesn't tell you that a correctional officer who was assaulted by an inmate had hundreds of positive, nonthreatening interactions with that inmate previously. Facts, figures, and statistics do tell us a lot, but data does not capture the full story of the correctional professionals at the jail.”
Corrections officers have had to adapt and overcome many obstacles throughout the pandemic, she said.
“I am excited for the future of the ACACC, and I am honored to be here to help ensure that the correctional officers and employees of Adams County are celebrated and congratulated for their dedication and professionalism,” Hileman said.
The work of a corrections officer has always been difficult, Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
“The public does not have a chance to thank you for what you do,” Phiel said.
Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said he was “very grateful” to have some corrections officers at the meeting, noting it was a “special moment” to have them there to give recognition.
“It is a tough job, and we are glad you are here to do it,” Qually added.
On Saturday, May 14, the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex is hosting an on-site job fair for corrections officers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the county website. The ACACC is located at 45 Major Bell Lane, Gettysburg.
At the job fair, there will be immediate interviews and refreshments available, according to the website, which indicates no experience is required, and the starting wage is $20.85 an hour.
