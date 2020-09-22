An East Berlin man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning in Huntington Township.
Douglas Davis, age 65, was traveling west on Route 234 at about 11:30 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by a well drilling truck driven by Stephen Miller, age 78, of Middleburg, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police. The truck crossed the double-yellow line and traveled into Davis’ lane, according to police.
