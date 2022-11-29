Cumberland Township Supervisors voted to approve a preliminary 2023 budget at last week’s supervisor meeting that does not include a tax increase for township residents.
The final township budget will be adopted at the Dec. 22, supervisor meeting.
The township will likely end 2022 with more than a $2 million fund balance.
“Ending 2022 with a fund balance of $2 million speaks well for the township’s financial and operations management over the past several years as we have not raised taxes in several years,” said Township Manager Ben Thomas.
Cumberland Township has seen significant growth in residential development in the past several years.
The township real estate tax rate will remain at 1.9 mills. All other tax rates, along with tax-related fees for Cumberland, will also remain unchanged.
According to Thomas, inflation continues to affect all parts of our country and inflation increases have been built into all sections of the township budget.
Overall revenues for the township budget show an expected slight increase over 2022, even with the loss of certain contractual items including that of the school resource officer contract with the Gettysburg Area School District.
Total township revenues for 2023, including $396,035 taken from the township fund balance, are projected to come in at $4,193,198.
On the expense side of the budget, increases for inflation were accounted for as were contractual increases for township collective bargaining agreements for both uniform and non-uniform employees. The township also has three non-uniform employees (township manager, township secretary and township treasurer) who are not under collective bargaining agreements.
As part of the budget, a 17 percent decrease is factored into the township manager’s expense for salary and benefits. This decrease will take effect when a new manager is hired as Thomas will retire as township manager at year’s end.
The township police budget will increase by 5.2 percent in the coming year.
As in previous years, the township has budgeted $30,000 for land preservation efforts within the township. The 2023 total will be added to the $30,000 that was budgeted and not used in 2022 to earmark $60,000 for land preservation efforts. Per Thomas, there are two farms within the township that have met the criteria to become land preservation parcels.
As part of the budget, supervisor approved a $30,000 increase in funds for capital equipment purchases. These purchases could include police vehicles or equipment/vehicles for the township highway department. The amount set aside in the 2023 budget for these purchases grows to $130,000. The average cost of vehicle purchases is up 9 percent, according to Thomas.
Total township expenses are forecast to come in at $4,193,198.
The township budget will be balanced with the use of $396,036 from the surplus fund balance.
“This balanced budget using the surplus funds was a long project and staff is to be thanked for bringing a no-tax increase budget to the supervisors for approval,” said Cumberland Township Supervisor Shaun Phiel
A complete copy of the township preliminary budget is available on the township website.
