Due to increased population and ongoing residential construction, reduced speed limits on portions of Herrs Ridge and Old Mill roads, and a slew of new stop signs throughout Cumberland Township are set for posting in the near future.
Township supervisors approved changes to the existing traffic ordinance at their monthly meeting last week.
Township Solicitor Sam Weiser prepared and presented the amended ordinance to supervisors for final approval.
Current speed limits on the two roads within the township have decreased from 35 mph down to 25 mph in areas along Herrs Ridge and Old Mill roads.
As these areas are deemed residential districts, the township has the legal authority to amend the speed limits in these areas without a traffic study, according to Weiser.
New speed limit areas include:
• Herr’s Ridge Road between US Route 30 and Old Mill Road, 25 mph
• Herr’s Ridge Road between Old Mill and Bream’s Hill roads, 25 mph
• Old Mill Road between Herr’s Ridge Road and Country Club Lane, 25 mph
• Old Mill Road, Country Club Lane to state Route 116, 25 mph
Also as part of the approved ordinance amendment, additional stop signs will be placed along several roads throughout the township.
By law, the township was forced to conduct traffic studies to post stop signs. Traffic studies were conducted to support the need for the new stop signs at various intersections.
Residents will see new stop signs at:
• Bobolink Drive at Bittern Drive, westbound
• Bobolink Drive at Woodhaven Drive, eastbound
• Brigadier Court at Battalion Lane, westbound
• Bryan Court at South Avenue, southbound
• Cannon Ridge Way at Battalion Lane, northbound
• Creekside Court at Pin Oak Road, westbound
• Deatrick Drive, both intersections with Fairfield Road, northbound
• Fairplay Road at Herr’s Ridge Road, northbound
• Friendship Lane at Fairplay Road, southbound
• Kestrel Drive at Friendship Lane, southbound
• Kestrel Drive at Herr’s Ridge Road, westbound
• Laura Lane at Boyd’s School Road, northbound
• Laura Lane at South Avenue, southbound
• Misty Ridge Road at Biglerville Road, westbound
• Musket Drive at Battalion Lane, southbound
• Paddock Drive at Fairplay Road, eastbound
• Paddock Drive at Herr’s Ridge Road, westbound
• Pin Oak Road at Table Rock Road, westbound
• Pin Oak Road at Boyd’s School Road, northbound
• Regiment Drive, both intersections, at Battalion Lane, eastbound
• River Road at Swetland Road, westbound
• Saber Circle at Battalion Lane, westbound
• South Avenue at Boyd’s School Road, westbound
• Thrush Court at Friendship Lane, westbound
• Waterford Court at Boyd’s School Road, southbound
• Waxwing Lane at Bittern Drive, westbound
• Waxwing Lane at Woodhaven Drive, eastbound
• Willoughby Run at Deatrick Drive, northbound
• Woodhaven Drive at Bittern Drive, southbound
• Woodhaven Drive at Herr’s Ridge Road, northbound
“I want to thank our solicitor, our manager along with our engineering firm for getting this very necessary safety item completed and finished,” said Supervisor Christine Biggins.
