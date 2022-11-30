cumberland speed limits

Cumberland recently enacted an amended traffic ordinance, reducing speed limits on portions of Herrs Ridge and Old Mill roads, and adding several stop signs at various intersections throughout the township. (Harry Hartman/Gettysburg Times)

Due to increased population and ongoing residential construction, reduced speed limits on portions of Herrs Ridge and Old Mill roads, and a slew of new stop signs throughout Cumberland Township are set for posting in the near future.

Township supervisors approved changes to the existing traffic ordinance at their monthly meeting last week.

