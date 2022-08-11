Steve and Lori

Steve and Lori Roth stand outside Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery on Center Square in New Oxford. (Submitted Photo)

Owners Steve and Lori Roth have created the perfect blend at Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery in New Oxford with years of success, but soon they will no longer be part of the daily grind.

The couple has sold the company to Back Alley Axe owner Josh Keeney and Lily Medina. Their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 14. Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery will be closed Monday before the new owners open their doors on Tuesday.

