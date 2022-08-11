Owners Steve and Lori Roth have created the perfect blend at Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery in New Oxford with years of success, but soon they will no longer be part of the daily grind.
The couple has sold the company to Back Alley Axe owner Josh Keeney and Lily Medina. Their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 14. Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery will be closed Monday before the new owners open their doors on Tuesday.
From garnering national attention to quadrupling in sales in six years, the 16 Center Square business is the “busiest coffee shop around the Adams, York, and Gettysburg region,” according to Steve.
Steve and Lori took over the coffee and bakery shop in 2016. The shop has offered a variety of lattes, coffees, and specialty drinks as well as almost 100 daily bakery items including at least 50 gluten-free treats, said Steve.
In June, the business was mentioned at the national level in a brief segment on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when people were calling in with different words associated with “Deja.” Ryan Seacrest held an image of Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery’s logo.
The business’s popularity and prominence in the community reflected in its sales, Steve said, adding that they saw success throughout the pandemic.
“Our business has quadrupled in sales in six years,” Steve said. “We never thought it would get this big.”
Lori said they started to see the growth in 2019.
In 2020 and 2021, the business’s sales continued to climb to 46 percent over 2019, according to Steve.
“We did not miss a day or an hour due to staffing or COVID,” Steve said. “We followed the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and had carry out only. It did not hurt us. It took us the opposite way.”
Within the past six years, Lori said staff has learned to become flexible, especially when dealing with supply chain issues.
“We have been extremely adaptable,” Lori said. “We have overcome so many different things and continued the success.”
Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery was the first store in Pennsylvania to sell coffee from Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company, said Steve.
“Out of their 250-plus retailers, we are in the top 10 for sales,” Steve said, noting the coffee company has markets in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Annapolis, and Virginia.
Steve attributed the business’s successes to its “great location in the beautiful downtown New Oxford square.”
“Local can walk up, and tourists pass us by,” Steve said. “We are the gateway to a lot of tourist attractions.”
Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery also became the community hub for groups focused on running, bicycling, knitting, and more, Steve said.
It is also known for holding Coffee with a Cop events, where community members meet local police officers, ask questions, voice concerns as well as enjoy treats at the coffee and bake shop.
Steve, who is a New Oxford High School graduate, has been able to reunite with classmates and former teachers when they visit the business, he said.
“The kids are my little buddies,” said Steve. “That is going to be the hard part of not seeing the kids.”
From the children to 90-year-old everyday customers, Steve said they have developed special bonds with the people in the community.
An older couple would come in every day and talk with Steve, so he told them if they ever needed something to call. They called to ask if Steve could cut a bush one day.
“I meant a pie or coffee or something,” Steve said, with a laugh. “Since they called, I went out and dug the bush out. That’s the kind of friendships we’ve made.”
The Roths had a 16-year plan to build a house in Florida and move there permanently one day. After seeing the business’s sales climb, they knew it was the right time to start building their dream home and broke ground in December 2021 near Venice, Florida.
This was going to be their vacation home for the next couple of years, but discussions with the new business owner happened unexpectedly, according to Steve.
“This business definitely afforded us the opportunity to fulfill our dream,” Steve said.
