After nearly 20 years of planning and discussions, Cumberland Township residents may soon see major renovations and expansion of the township building complex, including upgrades of the police department facility.
The township was recently awarded a $1.3 million grant through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The grant was announced Tuesday, when township supervisors voted to accept it during their regular meeting.
According to the award letter, RACP funding is intended to provide much needed stimulus to the Pennsylvania economy and assist in the immediate creation of quality, family-sustaining jobs. The RACP funding comes in the form of a matching grant. The township must be able to fund 50 percent of the project with non-state dollars.
“This is a huge win for the township and our residents. This project has been on the books for many years, and it is now due to a lot of hard work by many people it looks like the project may come to fruition,” said Township Manager Ben Thomas.
Township supervisors authorized Thomas to apply for the $1.3 million state grant earlier this year.
In a related matter, supervisors approved a motion to apply for an Adams Recovery and Response Fund (ARRF) grant for municipal facilities upgrades. If the application is approved in the amount of $2.7 million, $1.3 million would be used to offset a portion of the matching funds for the RACP funding. The other $1.4 million requested from the county would be used for federally mandated stream bank renovation projects.
Adams County received $5 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act related to the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Adams County Manager Steve Nevada, the Adams County Commissioners created the ARRF fund to provide non-repayable grant funding to eligible projects. ARRF was designed to fund large-scale projects in order to maximize the number of beneficiaries. The minimum award amount available through ARRF will be $250,000
Nevada added the deadline for applying for the grant funding was Nov. 21 and the county received 40 applications for the $5 million and expects to award the grant money during the first quarter of 2023.
The building project is to include all portions of the township campus at 1370 Fairfield Road. Changes will include updates to the township building, renovation of the police wing, construction of a secondary storage building, and a reworking of the land development plan. The latter includes on-site parking, stormwater management, and federally mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) updates, along with renovation of existing storage buildings.
The township also set aside $500,000 toward the building project in 2017.
The majority of the building project involves the police department, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Plans include major upgrades and renovations related to security, safety, and other issues.
“This is a project that has been talked about for 20 years and to receive a $1.3 million state grant is something that we need to act on,” said supervisor Christine Biggins.
According to township Solicitor Sam Wiser, this grant is highly competitive, and the quality of the grant application was one of the main reasons the grant was awarded to Cumberland Township.
Wiser, who is familiar with this type of grant, will assist township staff and supervisors with submitting necessary paperwork for the grant.
