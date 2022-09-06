Five farms, part of Hanover Shoe Farms in Union and Conewago townships, will be preserved in conjunction with the Adams County Agricultural Land Preservation Program.
Not only are the farms providing economic value, they are also part of an area known for its iconic viewshed, Adams County commissioners said.
“If you have never traveled from Littlestown to Hanover on Route 194, do yourself a favor one Sunday afternoon and take that drive. You won’t be disappointed,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
These five farms are part of a larger preservation effort within the Pigeon Hills area, which is among the best soils in the county, according to Phiel.
At their Aug. 24 meeting, commissioners approved purchasing the conservation easements at five Hanover Shoe Farms, in partnership with Union and Conewago townships.
“A conservation easement is an interest in the land which represents the right to prevent the development or improvement of a parcel for a purpose other than agricultural production. It is a deed restriction,” said Ellen Dayhoff, director of rural resources in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
Union Township is contributing 30 percent toward each of the three easements in their jurisdiction, at a cost not to exceed $173,000; Conewago Township is contributing $400,000, which is 80 percent toward each of the two easements in their municipality, according to Dayhoff.
“Both townships have committed funds toward the purchase of these farms, as they recognize the importance of this area to the economy of Adams County,” Phiel said.
The final costs will not be available until after completion of the surveys of all five farms, Dayhoff said.
“When this entire project is complete, we will have preserved almost 1,000 acres of farmland in perpetuity, utilizing state, federal, county and township funds,” Phiel said.
The county is in the process of preserving four other farms owned by Hanover Shoe Farms, Dayhoff said.
While one has recently settled, three others are still in the process, according to Dayhoff.
Preserving a total of 709 acres, Dayhoff said federal funding will be utilized to secure the four farms’ futures.
“Once they settle, Adams County will receive a 50 percent reimbursement from each farm to use toward preserving other properties,” Dayhoff said. “These four farms should bring approximately $1 million back to the county.”
According to the county website, “The Adams County Agricultural Land Preservation Board was established to administer the Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program (Agricultural Land Preservation) Program for the county. The program purchases agricultural conservation easements on behalf of Adams County, which restrict and limit the conversion of farmland to nonagricultural use.”
