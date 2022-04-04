The Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) marked the beginning of National Child Abuse Prevention Month Friday at its new facility at 224 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg.
ACCAC “supports more than 200 child victims of abuse each year. Since 2006, the center provided services to 2,137 child abuse victims while 13,000-plus community members have received child abuse prevention resources/education,” according to its release.
During April, “the community is encouraged to wear blue ribbons and child abuse prevention stickers. More than 50 store, restaurant and business owners have committed to display blue lights in windows, post a child abuse prevention flyer and have educational brochures on hand, all provided by the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center,” according to the release.
“Residents can light front porches in blue or have blue candles in windows to show support. Clubs and organizations can ask members to wear blue during April meetings and distribute educational brochures that include “‘5 Steps to Protecting Your Child,’” the release reads.
A way in which the community can show solidarity in the quest against child abuse is to purchase a garden flag or yard sign, according to the release. ACCAC’s goal is to plant 201 garden flags across the community – one for each child the center supported in 2021.
ACCAC is offering free educational materials, stickers, and blue lights for businesses, while garden flags and yard signs are available for purchase. Information is available at 717-337-9888 or jhendricks@kidsagaincac.org.
“Why blue? This tradition of wearing blue began in 1989 after a grandmother from Virginia tied a blue ribbon to the antenna of her minivan in remembrance of her late grandson who died as a result of abuse and neglect, his body covered with blue bruises. Today, millions of people wear blue ribbons during National Child Abuse Prevention Month to spread the word about how communities can take action to strengthen families, help them thrive, and prevent child abuse,” the release reads.
“We can prevent child abuse. When 5% of a community’s adults learn about child abuse prevention, that is the ‘tipping point’ in reducing child abuse in the community. We encourage those in our community to be part of the 5% by committing to learn how to recognize, prevent, and react responsibly in protecting children from sexual abuse. We invite everyone to commit to spreading the word and creating awareness that child abuse happens right here in our community,” according to ACCAC Executive Director Elida Murray.
