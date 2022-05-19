Oxford Township supervisors, meeting in newly-renovated space, noted revisions to a major land development plan, authorized a zoning change hearing, discussed new resident information challenges, and the need for a recreational committee during Tuesday’s meeting.
A change in the layout of two units in the first phase of the Summerfield residential site, a 110-unit residential development, was approved in 2007, said township Engineer Nathan Simpson.
The change removes a separate two-unit structure and adds one unit each to two other three-unit structures. The layout change was welcomed by the supervisors because it decreases the impervious surfaces by 5,000 square feet.
Summerfield is a residential development located near the intersection of Shank Road and state Route 94, and is divided into four phases that would potentially total 293 units.
Simpson said the “land involved in the first phase has been cleared.”
“The next phase is anticipated in the very near future,” said township Manager Darrin Catts.
Zoning change
Supervisor Chair Frank Sneeringer and Supervisor Harry McKean voted in favor of advertising a zoning change hearing for June 1, prior to the supervisors’ regular meeting. Supervisor Mario Iocco was absent.
The change to the zoning map involves two parcels along Red Hill Road and 1202 Hanover St., currently owned by MFS. The change would convert them from agricultural district to industrial zoning.
“The Adams County Planning Office, as well as the township planning commission, have both favorably recommended this proposed rezoning,” said Catts.
Tax revenue
Robert Martin, Oxford Township’s representative to the York Adams Tax Bureau (YATB), said YATB showed an increase in tax revenues, but “only by a small amount for township” revenues.
He also noted the challenge YATB faces in identifying new residents and making sure they are registered with the tax agency.
Martin, who serves in the YATB appeal process, mentioned two recent incidents in which residents owed considerable taxes due to their unawareness of the local tax.
Catts agreed it is not difficult to track new residents occupying new construction, but relatively difficult to track changes in rental properties. The biggest challenge is to reach “new residents who are employed outside the state,” he said.
Other matters
In other business:
• Resident Joe Anastasi expressed approval of the meeting room renovation, but suggested “a state flag, a county flag, or township flag” be added to the U.S. flag that is on display. “The place looks nice. I’m impressed. It was dreary before,” he said.
• During a supervisors’ discussion time, Sneeringer suggested it is “time to bring back a recreation committee” to help plan and improve the six-acre area under municipal stewardship, and “to look at what we need in the future.” Sneeringer and McKean requested Catts’ help to schedule a time for interested residents to offer ideas and candidates for such a committee. When asked by Sneeringer if he would be interested in serving on such a group, Anastasi said “yes.”
The supervisors next meet June 1.
