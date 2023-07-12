The new Adams County chief public defender’s goal is to streamline services.
Scott Harper took on the new role in mid-April after serving as an assistant public defender since 2021.
“We are here to represent and provide assistance for the people of Adams County who need legal representation and can’t afford it,” Harper said. “We are striving to provide the best legal service to those people. I think we are accomplishing that.”
Recent hire Sonia Wise joined the office as an assistant public defender last month.
“There’s a lot of overhead in government as a whole across the board,” Wise said. “Scott is recognizing in the public defender’s office some services we provide we should not. He is bringing many years of business experience to trim the fat and saving Adams County taxpayers in the long run.”
Harper learned some small business owners who were clients “had the means to obtain counsel.”
“In the last nine months, I had three business owners lie about their income. They could have had private counsel,” Harper said. “We are trying to limit the clients we have to people who can truly not afford legal services.”
Harper, who owned a building maintenance company for a decade, made the decision to attend law school in the evening while running a business and graduated in 2005.
With 18 years as an attorney, Harper not only has experience as a public defender, but also as a lawyer who opened a private firm and practiced in south central Pennsylvania, including Adams County.
His predecessor, Kristin Rice, retired at the end of 2022 and continued her legal career on a part-time basis with her husband, John Wolfe, at Wolfe, Rice & Quinn LLC.
“One of my goals is to maintain the high level of professionalism and dedication to the clients in which my predecessor had strived to achieve,” Harper said.
The best part of the job as an attorney has been “seeing people get exonerated when they are innocent,” said Harper.
“The challenging part for me is when you don’t think they are guilty, and the system finds them guilty, which is very frustrating for me,” Harper said. “You do your best and let the chips fall.”
In the short time in the office, Wise has seen Harper “fighting every possible fight for his clients.”
Harper “has been challenging the status quo with the district attorney’s office,” Wise said.
The public defender’s office is made up of four attorneys, including Harper and Wise, and three support staff. They currently have a part-time, remote private investigator, Harper said.
Harper and Wise bonded over their years of service in the Pennsylvania National Guard, at different times: Harper from 1986 to 1994; and Wise from 2009 to 2015. Wise said she was deployed to Kosovo in Europe in 2011 during a civil war.
Wise said there is “a significant military population here,” and she hopes to help them.
“Our judges are very receptive to someone with a military background. I can put that forward to the judges,” Wise said. “I can understand and relate to them on how military trauma put them on a path.”
Wise is no stranger to Adams County, as she was a legal intern in the Adams County District Attorney’s office for five months from January to May of 2018.
When Wise returned as private counsel in the county, she was surprised Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett remembered her name. In other areas where she has worked, she said this has not been the case.
“It’s just how nice and friendly Gettysburg and Adams County is here,” Wise said.
“A secret goal,” Wise said she thinks “Adams County would be well-served with an adult treatment court.” She said there are options to create mentorship-type courts or have a combination of drug, veteran, mental health, and driving under the influence (DUI) court, where they meet one day a week and offer a tailored program.
Wise served as the treatment court defense counsel in York County, where she saw people get help “who may not have ever gotten it.”
After most recently working at a private firm, she missed being a public defender. She was a public defender in the York County Public Defender’s office from July 2020 to November 2021.
“Being a public defender is my true calling. Criminal law is my passion,” Wise said. “I like the clientele we work with. I like being able to see the change.”
