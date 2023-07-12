Photo
Buy Now

Scott Harper is the new Adams County chief public defender, while Sonia Wise is a new Adams County assistant public defender. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

The new Adams County chief public defender’s goal is to streamline services.

Scott Harper took on the new role in mid-April after serving as an assistant public defender since 2021.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.