The Bermudian Springs Middle School band teacher left a lasting note on one of her students, who recently won an essay contest.
Ansley Floyd, a rising ninth grader, showed how Shanna Danielson, the middle school band teacher, changed her life and left an impact through the School Band and Orchestra Plus (SBO+) Magazine essay contest.
Her essay was featured in the June 2023 edition of the independent magazine dedicated to band, orchestra, choral, and theater.
Floyd said she was surprised to learn hers was among the winning entries in the essay contest.
Danielson “has made an impact on me and made me a better flute player,” Floyd said.
This past spring, Danielson offered extra credit to students who wanted to participate in the essay contest, but she never heard anything after sending in the submissions.
When the magazine appeared in her mailbox, the cover mentioned the essay contest, so she scanned through the publication and saw Floyd’s name among the winners.
“It could not have happened to a better kid. I am super proud of her,” Danielson said.
When reading the essay at the time of submissions, Danielson recalled tearing up.
“She’s such a delightful student and an extremely talented flute player,” Danielson said. “I was really honored she chose to write about me since this was my first year I taught her.”
As part of the contest, students will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation and SBO+ Magazine, according to the magazine.
The teachers will each receive $1,000 in products from Alfred, MakeMusic, Hal Leonard, and Yamaha as well as a Casio PX-S1100 keyboard, a pair of studio monitors from ADAM Audio, and a sound studio from Focusrite, the magazine reads.
“What a cool enhancement for our new band room in the new building, just because she took the time to write that beautiful essay,” Danielson said.
Danielson said her classroom will be even better for years to come with the additional offerings.
“I think that I am just really happy that other students are now going to get the opportunity to have experience with new instruments and equipment that can possibly impact their role as a musician,” Floyd said.
In the essay, Floyd noted how Danielson “has shown me how integrating passion and dedication into music can change a person’s life, because it changed mine.”
“Mrs. Danielson has made me view notes like a baby that needs love. We need to take care of each and every note based on its personality. If it has a staccato, embrace the jumpy, short bursts of energy. If it is a tenuto, embrace its curiosity in living longer,” Floyd wrote in the essay.
Floyd’s passion for music grew by learning from Danielson, she wrote.
“My passion for music wasn’t always as alive as it is now. In fact, my old band directors influenced my hatred for music. Mrs. Danielson, however, made music an enjoyable, sometimes emotional experience,” Floyd wrote.
During the middle school band concert, Floyd surprised Danielson by performing “So Long, Farewell” from “The Sound of Music” as a flute solo.
“It was so thoughtful and so heartful,” Danielson said. “It was a really nice surprise.”
Floyd said she did the solo as a farewell to her teacher and practiced it the night before the concert.
She is heading into high school this fall and plans to play the piccolo and viola as well.
Pursuing a career in the medical field, Floyd said she hopes to use the scholarship toward a degree in pediatric neurology in the future.
