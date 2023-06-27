Citing budgetary constraints, York Springs Borough Council is discontinuing talks with Bendersville for police services.
The two municipalities have been discussing a potential police contract for several months.
York Springs does not have a police department of its own, while Bendersville has a part-time agency with nine officers.
“I love the idea. I just don’t think we can afford it,” York Springs Council President Sally Vance said during the recent council meeting.
The council voted 4-1 on June 20, to cease discussions with Bendersville and send a letter explaining its decision. Council member Jamie Griffie, who was instrumental in launching the initial banter between the boroughs, cast the lone no vote.
Police enforcement was not included in the borough’s $187,730 budget for 2023, and York Springs council was hesitant to raise taxes. A preliminary annual estimate for contracting with Bendersville would have surpassed $70,000, according to officials.
The cost was deemed too steep for an area where 30 percent of household incomes are below the poverty line.
“I’ve heard from some of my neighbors and they’re worried about paying big taxes,” said councilman Doug Deibler.
York Springs viewed contracting police enforcement with Bendersville as a possible solution to curtail speeding, illegally parked vehicles and other public safety issues.
Discussions were productive between the municipalities, which are separated by eight miles. Previously, Bendersville Council member James Bergolios said the board was “all for” a police arrangement.
But efforts to identify funding sources in York Springs were futile. Grant money and pandemic relief dollars were preliminarily discussed, but neither was viewed as a permanent solution.
“I just don’t know where we’d get the money,” said Mayor Nina Tipler.
A contract for 15 hours a week was discussed, although York Springs Borough Council was advised that with travel time, administrative hours and other commitments, such as court hearings, the figure could burgeon to 20 or 25 billable hours.
There was brief discussion about offsetting costs with fine revenue, but officials predicted that profits from violations would be minimal.
“You can’t make money off fines. We’d only get 10 percent,” said Deibler.
Officials also cited concerns about insurance, pensions, vehicle maintenance and inspections, among other worries. Vance suggested exploring a retainer or an as-needed partnership with Bendersville, but the concept failed to gain traction.
“We don’t have money in the budget,” said Vance. “Even if we raise taxes, it won’t generate what we need. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances of our financial situation, we have to say no.”
Moving forward, council Vice President Alex Hartzell referenced Abbottstown, which purportedly has a one-person police department. He suggested studying whether that type of arrangement would work in York Springs.
“If we’re going to spend that much money, we should just start our own department,” he said.
No official action was taken on Hartzell’s idea, although council member Ike Williams wasn’t opposed to the thought. He said Mount Holly Springs is an example that York Springs could emulate.
“Look at Mount Holly – they only have one officer, but anything you do wrong, they’re arresting you,” said Williams.
York Springs has relied mostly on state police coverage since separating from Latimore Township in 2006. Vance recalled the borough’s share of that contract being $35,000 annually. The borough contracted with Eastern Adams Regional Police for a brief time.
