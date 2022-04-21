The Gettysburg Area School District may start its own police force.
Superintendent Jason Perrin told the board Monday it did not receive qualified responses to its recent request for proposals for a school resource officer. The arrangement for a resource officer between the school district and Cumberland Township ended in February.
“The school continues to have a need and sees the need continuing to grow,” Perrin said.
The district also prefers to have more oversight of police personnel assigned to district buildings, Perrin said, than it had when the officer was not a district employee. The district is in the process of updating policies that will allow it to write a job description for a certified police officer, Perrin said. The district’s policy committee will discuss the updates during its public meeting at 4 p.m., May 10. Attorney David Walker of the Lancaster-based firm Apple, Yost, and Zee is assisting the district with the process, Perrin said. Walker helped the Chambersburg School District create a similar department, Perrin said.
If the district is successful in attracting and hiring its own officer, the Adams County Court of Common Pleas will need to certify the officer’s ability to enforce the law on district property.
The district hoped to hire a second officer before its previous officer was reassigned. That’s still the goal, Perrin said.
The first officer will be a program supervisor who hires and trains additional officers as the administration and board deem appropriate, Perrin said. Additional officers will also need to be approved by the court, Perrin said.
Even though one or more school resource officers dedicated to the district is ideal, the public should not feel unsafe since the position is vacant, said Perrin.
“Obviously, law enforcement still responds when we need them to,” Perrin said.
New solicitor
The district will soon have a new solicitor for the first time in several decades. Attorney Bob McQuaide is retiring June 30, Perrin said. The district released a request for proposals in March with a deadline of April 19.
District central office personnel and board leadership will review the proposals and make a recommendation to the board, Perrin said.
“This is similar to a Supreme Court appointment. Unless something goes wrong with the district’s relationship with the board, the solicitor tends to stay for a while,” Perrin said. “Look at Bob.”
The next school board meeting is at 7 p.m. on May 2, in the district administration building on Biglerville Road.
