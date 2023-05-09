Moore

Moore

A Biglerville man who pleaded guilty to charges involving sexual acts with a child faces up to 40 years in state prison.

Andrew Moore, 26, Monday entered guilty pleas in two cases to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies, in exchange for 20-40 years in state prison, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.

