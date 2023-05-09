A Biglerville man who pleaded guilty to charges involving sexual acts with a child faces up to 40 years in state prison.
Andrew Moore, 26, Monday entered guilty pleas in two cases to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies, in exchange for 20-40 years in state prison, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 22, pending an assessment from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether Moore should be classified as a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law, which has extra reporting requirements.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg were contacted on Dec. 16, 2022, by a girl’s mother who claimed Moore had “inappropriately touched” her daughter, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Cpl. Nathan Hartlaub.
On the same day, police interviewed Moore at the Adams County Prison, the affidavit reads.
Moore allegedly admitted to showing the victim how to use a sexual item “on her private parts,” according to the affidavit.
Police obtained a search warrant that day and allegedly seized three such items from Moore’s residence, according to the affidavit.
The 6-year-old girl was interviewed at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center on Dec. 29, 2022, where she said Moore “used an item on her” and placed it under her clothes on her private area, according to the affidavit.
Moore allegedly “used the item on his body as well,” the child claimed, according to the affidavit.
During the interview, the child said Moore was “watching videos of other people doing the same thing on his cell phone” and allegedly showed her the videos “more than one time,” according to the affidavit.
Moore was charged in January with first-degree felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person under 16 years old; a third-degree felony of indecent assault of a person under 13 years old; and two second-degree misdemeanors of indecent assault without consent of other and indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, according to a magisterial docket.
In a separate case, Moore is accused of possessing child pornography and sending an explicit image to a police officer who posed online as a teenage girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Adams County Detective Eric Beyer.
In that case, Moore was charged in December with one second-degree felony count of unlawful contact with a minor in connection with sexual materials and two third-degree felony counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, according to a common pleas docket.
On Aug. 29 last year, a woman provided screenshots to Northfield Village, Ohio, police of online conversations allegedly involving her 10-year-old daughter and a person identifying himself as a 14-year-old boy, according to Beyer’s affidavit.
Moore allegedly “admitted to having the Snapchat user identity that was involved in the chat with law enforcement,” according to the affidavit.
In 2016, Moore entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to unlawful contact or communication with a minor related to sexual abuse and was sentenced to six months on house arrest and five years of probation, according to an Adams County Court of Common Pleas court summary.
“The behavior in this investigation” is “similar to the behavior exhibited in his previous case,” according to the affidavit linked to the Ohio investigation.
