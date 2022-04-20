Conewago Township supervisors are temporarily calling a halt to renewing any agreements with groups that use Plum Creek Recreational Park facilities.
Following months of fielding requests from several groups that want expanded use fields for soccer and lacrosse practices and games, the board decided to declare a moratorium on use to complete park development and avoid alleged chaos.
Board Chair Charlotte Shaffer said she spent most of Easter weekend researching the history of Plum Creek’s purchase and agreements made by prior boards.
Among them is a 10-year exclusive use contract with the Conewago Valley Soccer Club (CVSC). Under its terms, CVSC has rights to use all fields at the park and other groups have access only if CVSC does not need them at a given time.
That contract, plus commitments the township has made in applying for development grants from Pennsylvania agencies and the Army Corps of Engineers, make other agreements impossible at present, Shaffer said.
The township will allow agreements in place to run their course this year but will make no future commitments until park use policies are developed. Groups currently holding agreements will be advised they will not be renewed.
“We need to get standards before we go on,” said Supervisor Thomas Klunk. “I don’t want to deny any of these requests, but we have to fulfill the plan for the park the way it was designed.”
While also reluctant to inconvenience current users, Supervisor Eugene Zeyn said, “We have to draw a line in the sand and get our ducks in a row.”
As the lone supervisor voting no on the motion to suspend agreement renewals, Vice Chair Louann Boyer encouraged exploring whether short-term arrangements might be made without compromising the CVSC contract or conditions of grants.
During the public comments session, several individuals raised questions and urged the board to seek broad input in shaping park use policies.
Kaitlyn Ragula, an advocate for the AVO Soccer Club, said she feels the supervisors do not understand many of the issues and should leave policy development to others.
“I think Louann is the only one who has any sense of what’s going on,” Ragula said.
In response to questions regarding how soon organizations might apply for future park use, Shaffer said, “clubs should go somewhere else” in light of CVSC’s exclusive-use contract running until 2027.
As the board was adjourning, Averlon Hines, the AVO Club’s manager, came into the meeting and demanded to be heard. Solicitor Lee Stinnett told Averlon he was interfering with the board’s work, and the meeting was adjourned.
During discussion of the park’s future, the supervisors also signaled future agreements may require fees for group usage, as is a widespread practice. Such fees would help offset maintenance costs.
When the township acquired the 97-acre property from private owners of the former Hanover airport, it came with “Clean and Green” status, which precludes user fees. That covenant period lapsed recently, enabling the township to impose fees in the future should the board so determine.
Police commended
Conewago Patrolman Burnell Bevenour was promoted to detective by Police Chief Gary Baumgardner at the supervisors’ meeting. The new detective was greeted with applause.
Baumgardner also offered praise for officers involved last week when local resident Michael Deyton was shot and killed in a dispute outside his home.
“Our officers were very professional” in the stressful situation, the chief said.
The supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. Meetings are also broadcast live and available recorded on the township’s Facebook page.
