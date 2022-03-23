A speed-measuring device is to be placed temporarily in the Hampton Heights residential development, Reading Township supervisors decided Monday during a regular meeting.
The action came after homeowners association representative Jason Mleczko and others expressed concerns about speeding traffic.
The problem is the worst on Kimberly Lane, which becomes “quite a speedway” at the beginning and ending of the workday, Mleczko said.
Audience members suggested remedies ranging from speed bumps to temporary signs to repainting crosswalks.
Each option presents maintenance challenges, township Road Foreman Jason Grim said.
The supervisors asked township police Officer in Charge Bill Ceravola to deploy a portable device that measures and displays vehicles’ speeds.
The unit also records speeds and other data, Ceravola said. Police cannot use the data to issue tickets, he said.
“We’ll revisit this after we get some data,” Supervisor Chair Kevin Holtzinger said.
There are also “too many children playing in the street,” he said.
Hampton Heights is on the south side of East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234) about a mile east of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94).
In other police-related business:
• In preparation for acquisition of body cameras and enhanced vehicle cameras, Ceravola presented a proposed policy for review. It is based on a policy used by Liberty Township Police Department, he said. The supervisors tabled action until next month so township attorney, Susan Smith, can review legal aspects of the policy. Issues include how the policy addresses the storage of videos, she said.
• The township donated a long unused vehicle emergency light bar to the Borough of Abbottstown for use on its police cruiser, said Holtzinger, who read aloud a letter of thanks from that borough.
• Reading is providing the bulk of police coverage for Lake Meade, according to the latest monthly report, Holtzinger said. The township responded to 29 calls in the residential development as opposed to once each for Latimore Township and state police, he said.
• Holtzinger also questioned the number of warning tickets resulting from traffic stops, as opposed to citations. Ceravola said warnings are appropriate for things such as malfunctioning tail-lights, but said he would review the matter.
