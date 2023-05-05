Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) residents may not see a tax increase next year.
GASD school board members approved the 2023-24 proposed budget without a tax increase at their meeting Monday.
The budget, which showed $72.7 million in revenues and $73.4 million in expenditures, has no cuts to programs, according to GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen.
“This is our option to bring a budget to the board, zero percent tax increase without affecting programs,” Wallen said. “Though, the one thing that it will affect will be how we’re funding our facilities and the capital projects’ plan moving forward.”
Wallen said there’s no plan to increase salaries and positions or change class sizes.
“So, we will hopefully continue the same level of services that we currently have, and that we enjoy for the students,” Wallen said.
GASD revenues included $47.2 million in local sources, $21.1 million in state sources, and $979,000 in federal sources, Wallen said.
In expenses, salaries and wages were $25.8 million, while employee benefits were $18.9 million, according to Wallen.
Wallen cautioned school board members about “an area of risk” as the district has utilized $5 million of the $8 million from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding.
Congress established $13.2 billion for the ESSER fund as part of the federal coronavirus aid, relief and economic security (CARES) Act, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.
“ESSER funds are intended to support COVID-19 response efforts and may be spent on a wide range of allowable activities,” the website reads.
Wallen said there will be $1.5 million in expenditures that the district will need to decide if they are interested in continuing, as the ESSER funding is a one-time use.
Those expenditures include neurological coaching, nurse staffing, family navigators, emotional and behavioral support services, additional student assistance program services, technology, a summer enrichment course for students, literacy program coaching, the district’s cyber program costs, and more, Wallen said.
“There is going to be the cliff and what that cliff looks like early on is at least $1.5 million,” Wallen said.
The budget includes 50 percent of the new governor’s proposal, according to Wallen, who noted there is a likelihood the district may not see the full amount.
From sharing concerns about GASD’s audit to requesting the district work with state Rep. Dan Moul on the proposed state budget increase, Gettysburg resident Bob Stilwell spoke during public comment on how he has preached to the school “board for years to no avail that no tax increases were needed.”
Stilwell sought to have the budget without a tax increase approved, but “given the $11 million in reserve, a tax rate rollback is in,” he said. He also requested school board members “challenge the habitual overestimates of expenses we have seen in years past and the unrealistic revenue estimates.”
“And third, you must challenge the administration to trim excesses, waste, and duplication wherever it is. Then I will believe you to be the oversight board we elected you to be,” Stilwell said.
School board members Kenneth Hassinger, AmyBeth Hodges, and Ryan Morris were absent from the meeting.
Last month, Wallen presented budget variables showing an approximate $3 million hike in costs for next year. Most of the increase came from a $1.1 million spike in medical insurance and the health savings account and a $658,000 jump in transportation, she said.
In January, GASD school board members adopted a resolution, stating if a tax hike is necessary, it will not go beyond the 4.8 percent index for tax increases next year.
The next steps entail holding a public hearing on the proposed budget at the May 15 meeting and adopting a final budget at the June 5 meeting, said Wallen.
