Flames “burned through the roof” of an apartment building early Monday, York Springs Fire Chief Albert Leer said.
No injuries resulted from the 3:42 a.m. blaze at 115 Atlantic Ave., but Leer estimated structural damage at $50,000 to $75,000.
Smoke detectors awoke residents, who “opened the bedroom door and saw a lot of smoke,” Leer said.
An exhaust fan in the bathroom ceiling caught fire, he said.
Occupants left the building safely, Leer said.
Damage was largely contained to the apartment where the blaze began, but occupants of the unit immediately below were also displaced because “there was a little bit of water damage,” the chief said.
Other residents returned after utilities were restored, he said.
The fire was emerging from the roof and “a lot of smoke was pushing from the eaves” as emergency personnel arrived, Leer said. Firefighters had the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, he said.
The blaze burned an approximately 4-by-8-foot hole in the roof, Leer said. The hole was boarded up in advance of rain forecast in the area, he said.
Additional damage resulted because firefighters had to open walls and areas of the ceiling in the apartment to make sure the fire had not spread, he said. Thirty to 40 firefighters were on the scene, along with six or seven emergency vehicles, Leer said.
Agencies dispatched, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES), included the Red Cross to assist building residents; Bendersville, Heidlersburg, Northeast Adams, United, and York Springs fire companies from Adams County; Citizens fire company from Cumberland County; the Northern York fire company from York County; Community Life Team emergency medical services; and Pennsylvania State Police.
The emergency call was complete at 5:50 a.m., according to ACDES.
