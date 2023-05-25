An Adams County woman died a week after being injured in a crash in Straban Township.
Ruth Houser, 84, of Tyrone Township, was declared dead at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner’s office.
Her car “overturned four times” May 16 after it began to spin sideways and left Red Bridge Road striking an embankment about one mile north of Woodside Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The northbound 2006 Subaru Legacy was “travelling too fast” to negotiate a curve, according to state police.
Houser was transported by helicopter to the hospital, according to the release.
Authorities were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. and completed the emergency call at 2:26 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Agencies dispatched included Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, WellSpan WellFlight, PSP, and the Heidlersburg, Northeast Adams, United, York Springs, Northern York, and Citizens fire companies, according to ACDES.
No autopsy was planned, according to the coroner’s office.
