After a residential burglary, Gettysburg Borough Police urged the public to be on the lookout for “porch pirates” stealing packages.
What began as a person rifling through a box led to the discovery of a break-in, Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
Residents in the 500 block of York Street saw the man as they came home about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, he said.
They saw the man flee and get into a black sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate, Glenny said. The man was described as being black, the sedan’s female driver was described as being white with blonde hair in a bun, and both appeared to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, he said.
The residents called police again later the same day after finding a window had been broken and a Sony PlayStation 5 was missing, Glenny said.
Glenny asks anyone with information to contact borough police via the Adams County 911 Center at 717-334-8101.
“Unfortunately, it is that time of the season where thieves called Porch Pirates steal packages being delivered to the front and back of residences and businesses. We have recently seen an increase in thefts of packages and a day time burglary,” according to a post on the Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page.
“The biggest assistance to us is calling immediately when you spot a suspicious person walking around a house, looking into windows, or taking a package(s),” according to the post.
“When calling the 911 center, please provide a complete description of the thief, how many packages were taken, direction of travel and if you can, take a picture of the thief and any vehicles they use,” the post reads.
If anyone’s security camera captures images of “a thief” absconding with packages or people walking around homes or looking into windows, they are asked to call Adams County Control at 717-334-8101 to talk to an officer.
The post also warned of an increase in thefts of vehicles’ catalytic converters, which contain precious metals.
“If you see someone working underneath a vehicle and don’t recognize the person(s), or the vehicle near them, especially if it’s running, call 911 so we may investigate the situation,” the post reads.
“We are very fortunate that our small, Historical Town, has residents that know each other, watch over each other’s homes, and those in our neighborhoods. We know if someone is a stranger or not. So in the coming months, please continue to look out for each other. And report suspicious activity,” according to the post.
