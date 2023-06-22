In a move that brings the Littlestown middle and high school building project closer to fruition, the Littlestown Area School District Board by unanimous vote approved hiring PFM Financial Advisors LLC to issue general obligation bonds via a negotiated sale for the purpose of funding new money for the project.

The bond sale will equal the amount necessary to fund the project and the refinancing of the district’s 2015 bonds to achieve debt service savings.

