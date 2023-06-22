In a move that brings the Littlestown middle and high school building project closer to fruition, the Littlestown Area School District Board by unanimous vote approved hiring PFM Financial Advisors LLC to issue general obligation bonds via a negotiated sale for the purpose of funding new money for the project.
The bond sale will equal the amount necessary to fund the project and the refinancing of the district’s 2015 bonds to achieve debt service savings.
The district, through PFM Financial Advisors, along with Raymond James Financial will sell tax-free municipal bonds to pay for the largest portion of the building project.
The district is currently estimates the cost of the project to be in the $50 million range.
Upon completion, sixth through eighth grades will move into the combined middle/high school structure. Middle school students and their academic space will occupy the second floor with high school students and classes occupying the first floor and portions of the second floor.
The current middle school building and property will likely be sold once the building project is completed. The project work includes renovations and additions to the existing Littlestown Area High School which will turn it into Littlestown Area School District’s new secondary school for grades six through 12.
The first option would have the district borrow $24.5 million in September 2023 and another $10 million in August 2024 along with $6 million being contributed from the district’s fund balance.
The second option if approved would have the district borrowing $35 million in September 2023 and the $6 million being contributed from the district fund balance. According to Remig, two benefits to borrowing all of the money at once would be increased interest earnings on the money along with one fewer closing and the district would save money associated with closing costs.
A final decision on how much to borrow and when to borrow it will be made by the board at a public meeting in July.
The district has already borrowed $9.5 million to begin financing the initial stages of the project.
According to the Remig, the district is also currently earning interest on the money it has borrowed and that gained interest will help the district borrow less to complete the project.
“The district is currently earning 3.5 percent on the money it borrowed, which is a bonus for the district that will help down the line,” said Remig.
From figures presented by Remig, the annual debt service on the projected borrowing of approximately $44 million will peak at $4 million in 2031. Debt service will decrease on an annual basis from that point forward.
As the building project moves into it final stages, the district will be contributing $6 million from the fund balance to assist with paying for the project. The district has been setting aside funds garnered through tax increases since 2020 to contribute to the project.
“From the beginning of this project it was always the goal of the district to save and then contribute a sizeable amount of funding for this project and the $6 million will fulfill that goal,” said Littlestown Area School District Business Manager Tom Showvaker.
Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.
