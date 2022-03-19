A new era for solar energy dawned Thursday in Mount Joy Township.
The supervisors made the zoning ordinance’s solar regulations significantly tougher, voting 4-0 with member Judy Morley absent.
The amendments do not apply to the already pending Brookview solar project proposed by Florida-based NextEra Energy.
The vote followed a 40-minute public hearing during which numerous residents voiced support for changes including removal of commercial-scale solar energy systems from the list of uses permitted on land zoned for Agricultural Conservation (AC).
On the other hand, engineers and a lawyer claimed the amended ordinance essentially blocks large-scale solar development in the entire township.
The amendments are “exclusionary,” charged attorney Walter Tilley, who represented landowners including former supervisor David Updyke.
Tilley said he wanted to be “up front” with legal objections during the public hearing, rather than “wait and challenge” them.
Before voting, the board left the meeting room for a brief closed session with township attorney Susan Smith, who cited the potential for litigation.
State law requires all legal land uses to be accommodated somewhere in each municipality.
Tilley introduced two engineers.
John Klinedinst, a civil engineer, said he conducted a study and found only three properties in the entire township might be available for commercial solar projects after various zoning, setback, and other regulations are applied.
Those sites are too small and too far from transmission lines to make commercial solar development financially feasible, engineer Tommy Cleveland said. He said he has been a researcher in North Carolina since almost the beginning of the solar industry and was involved in developing a statewide template for local solar ordinances.
By contrast, resident Brian Parker praised aspects of the revised regulations for commercial solar energy systems including a minimum lot size of 100 acres, a 12-foot height limit for solar panel arrays, requiring $100,000 per megawatt to provide for eventual decommissioning of facilities, a 250-foot setback from residential properties, and other rules.
Proximity to a solar facility makes residential property values “plummet,” claimed resident Glenda Gerrick.
The setback is a “critical” to preventing damage caused by storm runoff from solar panels, cited resident Tom Newhart.
The amendments are “common-sense regulations” resulting from “a real educational process” the community has undergone since NextEra filed the Brookview proposal more than two years ago, Newhart charged.
The proposal to place thousands of electricity-generating solar panels on hundreds of acres in the township precipitated many lengthy hearings and led to divisions between opponents of the project and landowners wishing to lease their property.
The previous board of supervisors split 2-2 last June on whether to grant a conditional use required by NextEra for the portion of its proposal in the Baltimore Pike Corridor zone. Updyke abstained because he held solar land leases. The tie constituted a denial, which NextEra appealed in court. The case is still being litigated.
Public hearing set
Also Thursday, the board set a public hearing for 7 p.m. April 13 on the portion of the Brookview proposal in the AC zone, where the unamended ordinance required no conditional use approval for such projects.
The hearing will not be a formal quasi-judicial proceeding like those conducted previously for the portion of Brookview in the Baltimore Pike Corridor zone, Smith said. For example, there will be no witnesses, parties, or cross-examination, she said.
Instead, the purpose will be for the board to receive information and opinions from the public. No decision is expected the night of the hearing, board Chair Bernie Mazer said.
“The board is just going to listen,” he said.
