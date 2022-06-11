Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) students were selected as the only Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) unit to not only attend but also carry out official duties during the International D-Day Ceremony in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
From raising the French and American flags to assisting with the wreath laying with French and United States dignitaries, GAHS cadets actively took part in the June 6 ceremony honoring those who fought on the nearby beaches of Normandy 78 years ago.
In those moments, the JROTC came together as one at the Normandy American Cemetery at Omaha Beach, performing monumental tasks on a much larger scale in front of thousands of people.
Despite the nerves, rising junior Jaceb Dickerson turned the unforgettable experience into a leadership moment for himself.
“Adversity always provides you with good learning experiences,” said Dickerson, who serves as the cadet battalion command sergeant major in the Gettysburg JROTC Warrior Battalion. “I used that leadership advice to develop myself as a leader, and I’m coming into the school year as a better leader.”
Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, during World War II, on what is known as “D-Day,” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
During the trip, 21 GAHS cadets trod on Omaha Beach and Utah Beach, the beaches they learned about in their history books.
“Standing there and seeing it brings it home,” said Mike Athanasakis, JROTC instructor. “Reading about it in a history book or watching a movie doesn’t do it justice. I know the moment wasn’t lost for students.”
The Gettysburg JROTC was “handpicked” for the International D-Day Ceremony, which occurred prior to the public ceremony the same day, Athanasakis said.
“Our cadets were actively present and participating in the ceremony,” he said.
The ceremony included speeches by Army Gen. Mark A Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Patrick Thomines, mayor of Colleville-sur-Mer, president of Isigny Omaha Intercom, Donnie Edwards, president of the Best Defense Foundation, Guillaume Lericolais, sub-prefect of Lisieux, the Honorable Denise Bauer, U.S. ambassador to the French Republic and to the Principality of Monaco. It also included a flyover by the 86th Airlift Wing, host wing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany as well as the wreath laying, firing of volleys, and more.
The cadets were in awe when they had the rare opportunity to meet Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer. Milley and Command Chief Master Sergeant Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, the senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented students with challenge coins, according to JROTC Instructor Ken Klein.
“Some people in their whole military career never receive that,” Klein said. “To get that coin from him was amazing.”
Berit Miller, executive officer and cadet major, recalled at one point when Milley asked a World War II veteran for advice, and attendees thought it was going to be a piece of tactical information.
“His advice was ‘never let it happen again,’” said Miller, an outgoing senior. “There are still people alive who fought in the war, and it’s not as far away as my generation would like to believe. There are still people in the world who remember the war and remember what it was like.”
The International Ceremony was a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience and meeting veterans who survived D-Day brought a different perspective to World War II and Normandy, Miller said.
Dani Gebler, battalion commander and cadet lieutenant colonel, said it was “a privilege” to meet the surviving veterans.
“It was a real honor to hear their stories,” said Gebler, an outgoing senior. “They really are the main event. It’s not just about the higher up in command, but about the people who went through the horrid, unimaginable things.”
Denny Thompson, a pilot who flew P-51, B-17, and B-24 planes, was among the Normandy veterans students enjoyed meeting, especially because of his “uplifting spirit.” Thompson, who sat in a wheelchair with a cigar, turns 100 years old in July, according to The Washington Post.
Thompson was wounded and took 13 pieces of shrapnel in his right arm up through his jaw and cheek, according to Athanasakis. He has been recognized with multiple Purple Hearts, a Distinguished Flying Cross, and Air Medals, Athanasakis said.
“It was surprising to hear what he had gone through and still have the ability to have an uplifting spirit,” said Emma Lavalle, logistics officer and cadet captain. “That was something huge.”
Tobias Muhl, who will serve as the executive officer and cadet major for the battalion this school year, said it was “very intimidating” to meet surviving veterans in person.
“It felt like I was talking to my grandfather,” Muhl said. “He is a Vietnam veteran. They don’t see themselves as heroes. They are heroes. They have done so much for the world.”
Throughout the June 2-9 trip, students visited the Brittany American Cemetery, took part in a D-Day Memorial Parade, and hit big tourist spots in Paris such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.
“All the ceremonies in Normandy were way better than actually being in Paris,” Gebler said. “Sightseeing didn’t compare to seeing the gravesites and meeting veterans.”
The trip had been in the making since September 2020, said Athanasakis.
Lavalle said the 18 months of planning was “worth every second” because it was one of the most impactful trips she has ever attended.
Following the trip, outgoing cadets are moving onto their next destination, while others will shift into new leadership roles.
Miller plans to study kinesiology and participate in ROTC at California Baptist University in Riverside, Calif.
“I want to become an Army officer and an occupational therapist in the Army,” Miller said.
