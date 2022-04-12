Following the December purchase of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens property by Adams County from Cumberland Township, county commissioners last week approved a new landscaping contract as well as an excavating contract for a company to handle excavation, fill-in, and final appearances of gravesites.
The long-term goal for the county is to turn over the cemetery to a nonprofit organization that is in the process of being formed and approved as a nonprofit entity with county residents serving on the board.
The commissioners approved an agreement with Ben W. Smyers Excavating to handle all excavation work at the cemetery. This work is contracted by local funerals homes so there is no cost to the county for these services. As part of the agreement, Smyers Excavating will store a backhoe on the property to be used for excavation work.
The county also accepted a quote for lawn mowing and landscaping maintenance services with Sheppard’s Groundskeeping. The contract went into effect on April 6, and will continue until the end of the 2022 mowing season. The charge to the county is $1,300 per mow. According to Adams County Manager Steve Nevada, the county received three quotes for the mowing service and Sheppard’s came in the lowest price
The county is assisting with forming a 501©13 organization to eventually oversee cemetery operations and fiscal management of the troubled cemetery site. County Solicitor Molly R. Mudd and county Controller John Phillips are involved with gaining IRS approval for the cemetery.
When cemeteries form as a 501©13, these cemeteries differ from private companies because everyone who buys or owns a plot from a nonprofit cemetery is automatically a member of the organization. Nonprofit 501©13 cemeteries must operate only to bury members. There can be no other benefit to members outside of that, and revenue cannot benefit other private shareholders.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens has been in the news for the past several years after the former owner, James Delaney, pleaded guilty in 2017 to taking some $1.4 million from more than 900 people for pre-paid burials and spending the funds elsewhere. The cemetery was taken over from Delaney by Ramesh Rao, who acquired Oak Lawn in July 2015. He said he loaned money to Raj Patel, who had loaned money to Delaney. Rao had tried to sell the cemetery for $1.4 million but found no buyers.
The Adams County commissioners voted in December 2021 to purchase the beleaguered cemetery from Cumberland Township for $1. The township acquired the 24.672-acre property through eminent domain in November 2021 from Rao and Gitana Bradauskaite.
Other business
· County commissioners, based on a recommendation from Phillips, approved an agreement for Zelenkofske, Axelrod LLC, certified public accountants, to audit the county’s financial statements for 2021. The accounting firm will also audit major federal and state Department of Human Services award programs for compliance. The cost of the auditing services, including expenses, will not exceed $74,128.
· Commissioners approved a loan agreement between the county and the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) for the loan of Polaroid photos of various county commercial properties dating back to the 1980s. The photos were the property of the Adams County tax office and now will be on loan to the ACHS for display to the public for a term of 30 years.
