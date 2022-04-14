Two committees, representing the Littlestown Area School District (LASD) and whose membership will remain concealed from the public at least for the time being, gave thumbs down to a request to have 35 books removed from the high school library. A district parent alleges the books are pornographic and offensive to students.
The parent, Janell Ressler, submitted 35 “book reports” to be reviewed per district policy.
The review process continues a lack of transparency as the district is withholding several of the names of those involved on the committees, charges Ressler.
Ressler filed a Right to Know request with the school district to find out the names of the members of the policy committees who reviewed and voted to leave the books in question in the school library.
“This district wants to protect the identities of those allowing filth and pornography in the school library but is not concerned with protecting the children in the district who can access pornography that is paid for with our tax dollars,” said Ressler.
According to LASD Superintendent Chris Bigger, Ressler’s Right to Know request is currently under review by the school district solicitor. The district has told Ressler they have 30 days to respond to her request per the state’s Right to Know law.
Ressler also claimed she was advised by Dr. Timothy Mitzel, the assistant to the superintendent for the district, that the review of the 35 books in question cost the school district $4,000.
“How did it cost $4,000? Why and who is getting paid? All that had to be done is go to the school library and check the book out of the library,” said Ressler, during the public comment portion of this week’s LASD workshop session. “It is so easy to get things into the school resource pool with no accountability, but to actually get something looked at is an act of Congress, now with a $4,000 price tag to boot.”
The number and volume of books that needed to be reviewed resulted in the cost to the district, according to Bigger.
“Due to the number of books in question, we needed to create two committees to read, review and discuss the books in detail. The staff gets compensated for required work outside the workday,” said Bigger.
The policy, district policy 109, used to determine whether the books were left in circulation at the library or removed, was revised in February 2022.
“I have never said I wanted these books to be banned. This district never asked, but if they had asked, I would have told them to leave it up to the parents to decide, but in my opinion this board revised policy 109 to make it more difficult to act,” added Ressler.
Books with questionable content that Ressler asked to be reviewed and “tagged” for parental consent include: Leah on the Offbeat, Tricks, Odd One Out, Marriage of a Thousand Lies, Eleanor & Park, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Poet X, Sold, The 57 Bus, Stamped, Speak, Beloved, The Kite Runner (required reading for students), Kiss Me Kill Me, Dreaming in Cuban (A Novel), The Handmaid’s Tale, Monday’s Not Coming, Looking for Alaska, The Glass Castle, Perfect, What Girls are Made Of, The Stars & Their Blackness Between Them, The Hate, U Give , TTYL, L8R G8R, Thirteen Reasons Why, Crank, Graceling, Outlander, The Bluest Eye and Shine.
According to Ressler each of these books have multiple sections of questionable and disturbing content.
“The taxpayers in the Littlestown Area School District are paying for students to read books that contain blatant pornography, rape, bestiality, molestation, masturbation, suicide, glorify drug use, promote Critical Race Theory and Marxist ideology,” said Ressler.
In response to Ressler’s “book reports,” she received an email reply from Joel Moran, interim principal at Littlestown Area High School, stating that the “review committee recommends no change, and all resources/books should remain available in the library.”
The committee also noted they could not take any action on some of the books under Policy 109 as the policy excludes school board approved textbooks and primary resource curricular materials; one of the books that fell under this exemption is Beloved by Toni Morrison.
Ressler said she plans to continue to work and appeal the decisions of the committees.
“I was told by Superintendent Bigger to work through the process and I did just that and now it is disappointing that the process was a sham,” Ressler claimed.
