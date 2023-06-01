Littlestown observed Memorial Day on Tuesday with a parade and a ceremony at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Both events were organized by the Ocker-Snyder American Legion Post 321.
Numerous student organizations participated in the parade and ceremony, including the Littlestown Blue Band, Scouts BSA Troops 84B, 84G and 501, and Cub Scout Packs 84 and 501.
The American Legion placed wreaths at the Veterans Memorial on Queen Street during the parade.
Scouts Mary Peplinski and Achilles Light gave speeches, and the Blue Band played a patriotic music before a rifle salute by American Legion members.
A pair of trumpeters played taps to end the ceremony.
(Submitted Photos)
