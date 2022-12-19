State police are asking the public’s help locating an endangered Codorus Township woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Amanda Sue Aten, 33, was last seen leaving her mother’s 5286 Sinsheim Road residence on Dec. 6, according to Pennsylvania State Police, York Station. Police are classifying her as a “missing endangered person.”
Aten was last seen leaving her mother’s home with a white/Hispanic man with a beard and bald head who was driving a white Ford Expedition, possibly a 2007 model, police said. A license plate number was not known, nor the state of registration, said police.
“The vehicle was bearing a three-ball trailer hitch with hook,” police said.
All attempts to contact Aten have failed, according to police.
While Aten “has been known to abuse drugs in the past,” she had reportedly been “clean” for a time prior to going missing, police said.
Aten was recovering from a Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection and was receiving “intravenous antibiotic medication through a clinically installed PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) line,” police said.
Confirmation was received from UPMC Hanover that Aten “has discontinued outpatient therapy to receive antibiotics through the installed PICC line,” according to state police.
Aten has ties to the Hanover and Philadelphia areas, police said.
Police ask anyone with information on Aten’s whereabouts to call Pennsylvania State Police, York, at 717-428-1011.
