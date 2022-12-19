Aten

Amanda Sue Aten, 33, was last seen leaving her mother’s 5286 Sinsheim Road residence on Dec. 6, according to Pennsylvania State Police, York Station, who ask anyone who has seen her to contact them. (Submitted Photo)

State police are asking the public’s help locating an endangered Codorus Township woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Amanda Sue Aten, 33, was last seen leaving her mother’s 5286 Sinsheim Road residence on Dec. 6, according to Pennsylvania State Police, York Station. Police are classifying her as a “missing endangered person.”

