Firefighters extricated a Hanover woman from wreckage Thursday after a 12:20 p.m., two-vehicle crash at U.S. Route 15 and Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116), according to state police.
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services transported Frances Berry, 92, to UPMC Hanover Hospital, according to police. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Gettysburg Fire Department’s Facebook page.
