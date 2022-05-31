Beginning with the “Great Awakening” in the colonies during the 1730s, religious tent revivals have been part and parcel of American life.
That tradition lives on, and the second annual Revival on the Farm will take place June 5-8 at Thomason’s Olde Thyme Herb Farm, 170 Stoney Point Road near East Berlin.
Sponsored by about a dozen churches from eight Christian denominations, the revival services will begin daily at 7 p.m., rain or shine, June 5-8. Ample free parking is available on site.
The theme for the four-night revival in a 40-by-80-foot tent that can seat nearly 400 is “Fear Not, Stand Firm, and See!”
Each revival service will include a “message of hope,” personal testimonies, praise music, and collection of a free-will offering.
Proceeds will be shared with a variety of charities: Roots for Boots, Adams County Christian Academy, Adams Rescue Mission, and the Child Evangelism Fellowship.
According to the planners, who are eager to welcome the public, “There will be areas provided for prayer, baptism, and a children’s program each evening.” Sign language interpretation will be provided the first two evenings.
Host pastor, Wesley Thomason, co-owner of the herb farm and minister of The Servant’s Way Church, will lead off the series with the first sermon Sunday night.
Thomason said he believes the ability of so many congregations to come together as sponsors “is a miracle in itself.”
“The way things are in the country and around the world, we think it’s time for a revival,” Thomason said.
Referring to the recent school shootings as evidence of the need for spiritual renewal, Thomason said, “This country needs help.”
Last year’s attendance by more than 500 people inspired the planners to dream big for this year’s revival, said Thomason.
“We hope to fill every seat each night,” he said.
Pastor Craig Loewen of the Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church said he is “delighted to partner with the other pastors,” he regards “with deep respect for each and their ministries.”
Formerly a professional magician, Loewen will conduct a “gospel magic” show for children on Sunday evening.
Every day “we see something terrible in the newspaper,” he said.
“Texas is breaking our hearts. This whole week of revival is a plea to revive ourselves in faith and hope and put feet on our faith,” Loewen said.
While individuals can only have limited effect, the revival will fortify attendees “to partner with God and make a big impact in the small circles where we can make a positive change,” said Loewen.
Sponsoring churches include Chapel Hill Church of God, Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ, Idaville United Brethren, Kingdom Life Ministry, Mt. Victory United Methodist, New Life Assembly, Open Arms Christian Fellowship, The Servant’s Way Church, Trinity Christian Fellowship, Upper Adams United Methodist Charge, York Springs Four Square, and York Springs United Methodist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.