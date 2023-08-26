All of Gettysburg’s existing zoning districts would be replaced under a proposed ordinance reconfiguration.
The current zoning ordinance is difficult for staff to administer and for the public to understand because numerous measures have been added over many years in a non-systematic way, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
She presented proposed names for and descriptions of 16 zoning districts and a proposed map Monday during a borough planning commission meeting. The map suggests many boundary changes. The entire package is subject to change, she said.
The information is available on the borough website, www.gettysburgpa.gov, by clicking Agendas & Minutes on the homepage, then Planning Commission under Agendas, then the 2023 tab, then the link for the Aug. 21 meeting. The materials are below drawings of an unrelated project.
A public forum on the proposed ordinance amendment is to be scheduled around October, Marshall said.
A rewrite makes sense not only in terms of simplification, but also because ordinances gradually lose touch with reality as uses of properties change and the community’s priorities evolve, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said.
The ordinance’s last major overhaul took place in 2008, Marshall said.
The proposal “clears the slate,” she said.
Discussion of the need for a rewrite extends back even beyond the adoption of a new comprehensive plan in 2019, but the pandemic halted progress, she said.
Changes could take effect only after a formal public hearing and a vote by the borough council.
The proposed Revitalization district caught planning commission members’ interest.
As currently drafted, it would include the current Gettysburg Station site adjoining the Racehorse Alley parking garage as well as Railroad Street and nearby areas. The district would “promote revitalization of existing structures and development of underutilized or vacant parcels,” according to its proposed description.
The district would be similar in intent to the current Residential/Office Redevelopment (ROR) zoning, Marshall said.
Chair Charles Strauss and member Sarah Kipp expressed opposition to potentially carrying over ROR’s maximum building height of 72 feet plus 12 additional feet for rooftop ventilation units and the like. A four-building residential commercial project currently proposed on the Gettysburg Station parcel would reach the maximum height.
It is too early in the process to address building height, member Nicholas Redman said. Trying to set specifics now would be “jumping the gun,” he said.
Marshall also said she did not want to “get into the weeds” at this point.
Members reached a consensus to revise the proposed description. Everything after the word “core” is to be deleted from the following sentence: “The Revitalization District aims to continue the form of the downtown core with increased height stepped back from the street frontage.”
Another focus during lengthy and wide-ranging discussion was the proposed Historic Third Ward district. It would essentially replace the current Elm Street “overlay.” The latter is a layer of rules in addition to the rules of the underlying zoning district.
“One of my goals is to make sure residential uses are protected from commercial encroachment like vacation rentals,” Marshall said.
Roughly, the proposed district would extend about one block on either side of South Washington Street between High Street and Lincoln Lane.
The district would not have to match the boundaries of the Elm Street area in the Third Ward, Marshall said. The area was delineated many years ago under a state program aimed at revitalizing neighborhoods adjacent to commercial areas. Officials recently began talking about reviving the Elm Street program.
A committee including borough staff members and representatives of the borough council and planning commission has been involved in drafting the proposed revision, as has the Michael Baker International consulting firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.