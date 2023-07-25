Biglerville faces a $2 million water line project next year.
Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 4:58 am
Biglerville faces a $2 million water line project next year.
The water main lines, beginning at Main Street and running half a mile along East York Street, are over 50 years old, said borough Engineer Craig Zack of KPI Technology, Gettysburg.
Costs to replace the mains is estimated at $2 million, for which the borough received financing from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST), said Zach.
The borough is working on grants to help with the financing so it does not have to borrow the full amount, he said.
“They’re going to reduce the number depending on the grants we get, and they’re going to give us $2 million if we need it,” he said. “We’ve gotten two Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from Adams County, they’re roughly $100,000 each. We’re applying for a third Community Development Block Grant.”
The borough also applied for a $1.4 million grant through the COVID American Recovery H20 PA Program, Zack said.
Work had to be coordinated with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which plans to repave East York Street, which is a state road.
The borough did not want to dig up the road to work on water lines after it was newly repaved, so asked the state to delay its plans.
PennDOT agreed to delay its repaving project, Zack said.
It should take six months to complete replacing the mains once work begins, Zack said. The borough has already purchased the piping and related material at an approximate cost of $300,000, he said.
The current cast iron lines will be replaced with ductile iron, Zack said.
As it stands, the nearly half-century old water lines frequently leak, said Zack.
The line breaks about once every other year, Zack said. When the line breaks, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection requires the borough to release notices instructing residents to boil their water in case of bacteria.
Once replaced with ductile iron, the new mains will greatly improve water reliability for Biglerville residents, Zack said.
“It’s going to improve the capacity and reliability for the residents,” he said. “It should save money, they won’t have to repair it for a while. You spend a lot of money on repairs. Once it’s done, it should be good for a while.”
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
