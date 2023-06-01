Amid a residential construction surge, significant planning and zoning changes may be on the horizon in Cumberland Township.
“Density is coming” as a result of “increased housing demand,” said township supervisor Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg, who chairs the board’s Economic Development Committee.
The question is “how we get in front of that,” she said last week as she presented the committee’s recommendations during the supervisors’ regular meeting.
Supervisors were unanimous in sending the recommendations to the township planning commission for review and authorizing township Solicitor Sam Wiser to prepare a draft of proposed ordinance changes.
According to a summary provided by Stouck-Ramsburg, the recommendations include:
• New minimum lot size, buffer area, and access requirements for “most of the Chambersburg Road and Biglerville Road Mixed Use areas” and similar regulations for the “secondary growth area” zoned for mixed use near Greenmount.
• Changing rules for cluster housing to limit single-family attached townhome-style construction to “not more than 25 percent” and duplexes to “not more than 35 percent of developable acreage,” reduce maximum building coverage and surfaces impervious to stormwater by 10 percent each, and enhance buffering areas along property lines.
• “Remove the Neighborhood Mixed Use designation from the Old Mill Road Area that is currently zoned residential. The area should stay residential on the future land use map.”
• Update the future land use map to reflect the recent rezoning of part of the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens property to mixed-use and include all of a parcel at 1661 Chambersburg Road in mixed-use zoning.
• Increase the recreation fee developers must pay for the first time since 2007.
The proposed changes “took a lot of brainstorming” and would “benefit us greatly,” supervisor Christine Biggins said.
Tallman steps down
In other business, supervisors were unanimous in accepting the resignation of longtime township planning commission Chair Steve Tallman.
“We were very lucky to have his service all these years,” Biggins said.
Supervisors thanked alternate planning commission member Robert Bunce for agreeing to fill Tallman’s seat.
Also, supervisors approved a subdivision plan for Graphcom, 1219 Chambersburg Road. The 13.2-acre site is to be divided into two lots, one of 1.28 acres that contains a house, and the remainder for the existing printing complex, township engineer Tim Knoebel said. No new development is planned, he said.
In addition, supervisors unanimously approved a land development plan for replacement of the sewage treatment plant at Artillery Ridge Campground, 610 Taneytown Road, which Knoebel said is at the end of its useful life.
Both approvals were conditioned on compliance with technical concerns raised by Knoebel, who said he foresaw no difficulties. Both measures received support from the township planning commission and were reviewed by Adams County planning officials, he said.
Farmland preserved
Also in connection with land use, two Adams County officials addressed the board.
Funding from the township over the years has been “really important” to Adams County’s land preservation program, which acquires agricultural conservation easements with funding from a variety of sources, Adams County Office of Planning and Development (ACOPD)Rural Resources Manager Ellen Dayhoff said.
Nearing completion, she said, is the preservation of 71 acres at the Waybright farm on Mason Dixon Road, owned by Beatrice Waybright, whose husband David Waybright was a township supervisor prior to his death.
Also under way is the process of preserving acreage at the Maring farm on Taneytown Road, she said.
Thus far, more than 1,200 acres at 11 farms have been preserved in the township via the county program in addition to 585 acres at 18 farms via the Land Conservancy of Adams County nonprofit organization, Dayhoff said.
Meanwhile, efforts are under way to update the historic preservation portion of the county’s comprehensive plan, which has not been updated1991, ACOPD Comprehensive Planner Jenna Smith said.
Input from the township about historic resources would be welcome, especially those not connected to the Civil War, including perhaps the Sachs Covered Bridge and Blackhorse Tavern, she said. Township officials pledged to provide information. Input from the general public is being sought through June, she said.
